Hard corona rules in Germany: Families with children should initially only be allowed to meet with one other adult or child. A critic hands out against the planned Covid-19 measure.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : From January 11th, the hard lockdown because of the Covid-19 case numbers tightened again regulate in force.

: From January 11th, the because of the tightened again in force. The Contact restrictions because of Covid-19 should Families with children Not to be excluded under 14 years of age – there is some sharp criticism.

because of should Not to be excluded under 14 years of age – there is some sharp criticism. The President of the German Child Protection Association denotes this corona-Rule of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country chiefs as a “disaster”.

Munich / Berlin – It’s a new dimension of Contact restrictions in the Coronavirus pandemic: From Monday, January 11th, you can enter Germany meet a household only with one person from another household.

It was in the first wave of Corona crisis ever. But: This time toddlers under 14 are from this one Covid-19 rule no longer excluded. Case study: One family may therefore only deal with one child or meet an adult from another family.

Shortly after Christmas: families play with children on a toboggan run in the Harz Mountains. (Symbol image)

Corona rules in Germany: Children under 14 years of age are not exempt from the one-person rule

But: Toddlers must finally of theirs parents are cared for. And: How do you teach the little ones that they are no longer allowed to see their friends? And what about the duties of legal guardians? Political decisions and realities of life sometimes differ. Which in this case sometimes leads to sharp criticism.

“I can only hope for our little ones that the exception will remain,” said Heinz Hilgers, President of the German Child Protection Association, the Editorial network Germany and criticized them corona-Rule sharp.

children need people of the same age to compete and play for their development, he said. For parents however, this tightening is a downright “catastrophe”, said Hilgers.

After all, they are with the children-Service sometimes on the help of family, instructed by friends or neighbors.

Corona pandemic in Germany: Child Protection Association sharply criticizes the one-person rule

Hilgers emphatically demanded a “improvement” of the measure, but there were no signs of this from politics – as of January 7 – but none. The Child Protection Association also criticized the allegedly poor and short-term communication of the new rules. “I find it disrespectful to present school and day-care center managers with a fait accompli at short notice,” said Hilgers.

Many too parents must be in the Corona crisis in January improvise – once more. (pm)

