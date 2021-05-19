ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

In the sign of falling corona numbers, public life is returning in Austria. The scenes from the first day of opening are sometimes wild. The news ticker.

Austria ends the lockdown *: gastro, hotel and culture open.

Corona * precautionary measures are still mandatory in order to participate.

Chancellor Kurz * described the day as the “starting point for our struggle back to normal.”

This news ticker is updated regularly.

Vienna – The starting shot has been fired. Since this Wednesday (May 19), cafes, bars and restaurants in Austria * are allowed to reopen. Since 5 o’clock in the morning, people who like to go out have been storming the bars in Vienna, reported the portal located there oe24.at and showed corresponding photos. A restaurant on the Danube Canal had already started serving at that time.

Hotels and cultural institutions are also allowed to reopen. Not only the outside areas may be visited, but also the interiors of the bars – there, however, only a lower occupancy is allowed. A negative corona test *, a complete corona vaccination protection * or a survived infection is a prerequisite for visiting bars, hotels and cultural events. This proof is not required in museums.

Corona lockdown end in Austria: “Finally meeting friends without restriction”

Around 40,000 bars and 68,000 hotels and pensions are now waiting for guests, reports oe24.at and quoted from a recent survey in Austria, according to which 50 percent of those questioned stated that their “greatest wish” was: “Finally meeting friends and acquaintances without restriction”. 41 percent said that they “want to go to a restaurant or a pub”.

Classic short breaks for Whitsun in Burgenland and Styria are almost fully booked, the report continues. 45 percent of Austrians have already planned their summer vacation in Germany, but only 25 percent have booked them.

It should soon be a picture of the past: a Viennese restaurant in corona lockdown. © Leopold Nekula / VIENNAERPORT / Imago

Gastro in Austria reopens after corona lockdown – and faces challenges

In Austria, around 40 percent of the 8.9 million inhabitants have now received at least one corona vaccine dose. The relaxation of the Corona restrictions is welcomed by the hospitality industry, but it also poses challenges. The catering industry lost a lot of workers during the lockdown and many restaurants were now desperately looking for new employees, reported the Austrian news agency APA, citing the Vienna Chamber of Commerce.

After months of lockdown, Austria’s stages are also presenting themselves with a calendar of premieres full to the brim. Even if only a few weeks remain until the end of the season, it was out of the question to raise the curtain only after the summer break, said the Vienna Burgtheater director Martin Kusej of the dpa: “Over the past few months, many of our viewers have written to us about what theater means to them. It was clear that we wanted to play again as soon as possible. ”

Even if the audience is playing again in Austria, not everything is the same as it used to be. The halls may only be half filled. Visitors must wear masks and bring proof that they have tested negative, vaccinated, or recovered from Covid-19. In addition, large theaters such as the Burgtheater and the State Opera offer their visitors tests before the performance. (frs with material from dpa and AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Leopold Nekula / VIENNAERPORT / Imago