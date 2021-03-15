The corona numbers in Hamburg are skyrocketing. Nevertheless, everyday school life is returning for families. Experts consider this to be extremely dangerous.

Hamburg – In view of the nationwide school openings, Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has warned of the dangers of a new wave of corona infections. The new virus variants have recently “spread rapidly, especially among the younger ones,” he said in an interview with the “Rheinische Post”. He called on the federal states to withdraw the easing of school operations by at least the Easter holidays.

Regardless of this, Hamburg implemented the resolutions of the previous Corona summit on Monday. After the end of the March vacation, the primary school and secondary school students returned to face-to-face classes. However, the classes have been halved and are now schooled in alternating lessons.

The restart is accompanied by a strict hygiene and test concept. School Senator Ties Rabe (SPD) was confident that the strategy will work and that gradually the pupils of the other grades can be ordered back to the schools, as reported by the news portal 24hamburg.de.