The lockdown due to the coronavirus continues and retailers in the cities are particularly suffering. Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer calls for openings – with a new strategy.

Tübingen – The lockdown due to the corona virus has been going on for several months. Even with the first shutdown in spring 2020, many retailers were on the verge of existence. Although some regulations are gradually being relaxed in Baden-Württemberg, due to the virus mutations that have been discovered, it is still uncertain whether trade will be opened soon. On Wednesday, Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) was a guest on the television program “stern TV” on RTL. The Green politician declared the “Tübinger Weg” and again demanded openings. Palmer already has a certain strategy in mind for this, which primarily relates to large-scale testing of the population. The mayor and emergency doctor Lisa Federle started this months ago in Tübingen. As BW24 * reports, Boris Palmer calls for openings – with a new strategy.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg (BW24 * reported) the dealers had to close their stores twice for several weeks.