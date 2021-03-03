Christian Lindner (FDP) condemns the cautious path in the corona pandemic. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) opposes it. And the lockdown Zoff begins.

Munich – “What a kitsch”, complains SPD * health expert Karl Lauterbach on Twitter, “from the FDP * there is always only pressure to open the shops. You say ‘freedom’ and mean ‘sales’. ”He shares a snappy comment from a user on the press conference by FDP leader Christian Linder.

“What a kitsch”: Lauterbach complains about Lindner’s Corona proposals

“And the elderly and people with previous illnesses who urgently need our protection are dying. In addition, many younger people ruin their lives with Long-Covid * (long-term effects of the disease, dR), ”adds Lauterbach.

Lindner, who gave his thoughts on the lockdown in a long guest post for the mirror has held a clear line for months. For that he had to take some bitter criticism. In October, CSU boss Markus Söder was the biggest party in the dispute. Lindner took his AfD * comparison very badly. Kubicki and Buschmann also countered violently for the FDP.

Coronavirus: FDP repeatedly criticized for harsh advances – Buschmann defends Lindner

Even today, the parliamentary managing director Buschmann immediately jumps to the side of his party executive. He responds pointedly to Lauterbach’s accusation.

“Freedom is not kitsch. Existential need is not kitsch “, Buschmann is obviously bothered by one word,” there was once an SPD for which freedom and economic existence for people was more than just kitsch. “He adds:” PS: Nobody got involved so early and used as intensively for the protection of vulnerable groups as the FDP. “

Lockdown Zoff: Open or Close? FDP calls for more influence

So the FDP wants to open up, allow the SPD? Buschmann does not explain that Lindner does not just insist on openings. First and foremost, the FDP leader never tires of emphasizing that he wants to lead the discussions about corona measures in parliament. Behind the closed doors of the Ministerial Conference, he lacks the influence of the opposition.

Of course, Lindner also criticizes the actions of the federal government. “In seeking ways out of the lockdown, the government is blocking itself,” he writes in his mirror-Post. The economic aid should have been paid out generously and in good time, and schoolchildren have long since needed support. Above all, Lindner calls for a plan to contain the consequences of the pandemic and a perspective for possible openings.

Corona lockdown: which limit values? FDP is working out a step-by-step plan – Lauterbach is likely to protest

So far, Karl Lauterbach should have little objection. The massive FDP criticism of the assessment of the corona numbers in Germany will rather upset the health experts. In a 7-step plan, the FDP is proposing a completely new traffic light system *. Contrary to the current government line, the incidence * limits will be adjusted upwards.

The real and very difficult question remains: support the economy now or continue to be cautious in the crisis? This discussion will certainly be twofold for the FDP and the SPD for a long time to come.