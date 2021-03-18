The corona numbers are increasing continuously in Germany. Plus the next setback in the vaccination project. The lockdown will probably continue.

According to a report, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the federal states want to extend the corona lockdown (see first report).

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) criticizes a “vaccination bureaucracy” (see update from March 17th, 6.55 a.m.).

Meanwhile, the FDP and Green Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) attack – even with demands for resignation (see update from March 17th, 7.44 a.m.).

Update from March 17th, 1:11 p.m.: “It doesn’t work”: Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) considers the recently adopted five-step plan for corona easing to have failed. “Now we have to try to recapture the matter and get to grips with the situation,” added Kretschmer on Wednesday in a video link with local politicians from the Erzgebirge.

Kretschmer referred to the renewed increase in the number of corona infections. Even small changes in people’s behavior would immediately cause another infection. You are currently walking on very thin ice and could break in with every step. “The only reason we haven’t drowned is because we’re still close enough to the edge. But we will not be able to cross the pond, ”said the CDU politician.

Corona crisis in Germany: FDP and Greens address Health Minister Spahn (CDU)

Update from March 17th, 7.44 a.m.: “The performance of Mr. Spahn as Minister of Health can only be rated with a five or a six. Spahn is not up to his task “: This is how FDP Vice-President Wolfgang Kubicki now judges him Editorial network Germany (RND) about the actions of the Minister of Health in the Corona crisis – and suggests that Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) be dismissed.

Germany did not protect the old people’s and nursing homes in time, Jens Spahn opted for the protection of masks too late, he also failed with the test and vaccination strategy, said Kubicki and recommended Merkel also to dismiss Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) : “Altmaier did not manage to get the promised help to the self-employed in even an approximate bearable time.”

Massive criticism of Spahn in Corona crisis: “Badly mediated AstraZeneca vaccination stop”

“With the uncoordinated and poorly mediated suspension of vaccinations with AstraZeneca, Health Minister Spahn has further undermined confidence in the vaccination policy,” also attacked the Green Party leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt the CDU politician in the newspapers Funke media group from Wednesday.

JU boss Tilman Kuban, however, took Spahn and Altmaier under protection. Both would be “held responsible for things for which they are not responsible,” he said sparkNewspapers. Altmaier “jumped into the breach when the economic aid was paid out because Finance Minister Scholz and the federal states ducked away,” said Kuban. Buying and organizing the tests is the responsibility of the federal states.

Corona in Germany: Laschet calls for more speed when vaccinating

Update from March 17th, 6.55 a.m.: NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet wants to get away from the “vaccination bureaucracy”. You have to be faster and also vaccinate on the weekend, said the CDU chairman on Tuesday evening in an ARD “Extra”. Laschet admitted that the AstraZeneca vaccination ban had set back plans.

Laschet emphasized, however, that if there are warnings from science, politics should take advice. Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) made a similar statement in a ZDF “special”. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to issue a recommendation on the safety of AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine on Thursday.

Corona lockdown: Kretschmann questions further openings from Monday

Update from March 16, 9:54 p.m .: This also applies to Baden-Württemberg Lockdown decision * specifically. “Of course, now with the situation, I will think twice about whether I will open more openings on Monday,” says Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann, recently confirmed by the voters, in the ZDF program “Markus Lanz“(Broadcast at 11:40 pm).

Update from March 16, 8:13 p.m .: The fourth easing step is largely off the table in Berlin. The Senate will not change the measures, reports the Daily mirror. In schools, grades seven to nine remain closed and sports are only allowed to children under 14 years of age.

The planned relaxation for culture and gastronomy are also excluded. The Senate will hold the scheduled phone call on Friday, but easing will probably not even be discussed there, they say.

The State Chancellery announced that there will be no easing in Brandenburg for the time being. “Despite the falling number of cases in hospitals and the positive developments in the age group over 65, the development of the infection situation in Brandenburg currently does not allow any further opening steps,” says Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD).

Lockdown decision made? Merkel is apparently already thinking of an extension

First report from March 16, 4:29 p.m .: Berlin / Munich – The next federal-state conference is still almost a week away. But Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and her Prime Ministers are said to have already carefully considered an urgent decision.

The lockdown * should be extended. The current Corona * situation suggests that anyway. The federal and state governments are now specifically considering postponing the planned opening step. This is reported by the usually well-informed magazine “Business Insider“Citing information from government circles.

Corona in Germany: Lockdown will probably be extended – Planned easing before the end

As of March 22, countries and regions with an incidence below 50 could have made big strides. Outdoor restaurants could open, as well as operas, cinemas, theaters and concerts. Contact sports should also be possible again outdoors, contact-free indoors. With a seven-day incidence * between 50 and 100, these relaxations were also considered. However, customers, guests and participants would have had to submit a negative quick test *.

This lockdown plan is now apparently on the brink. The measures may be extended for four weeks beyond March 28, it said. The increasing numbers of infections * and the fuss about the AstraZeneca vaccinations could make this necessary.

In addition, it is currently questionable whether sufficient corona rapid tests would even be available by March 22nd to be able to pull through the openings that are planned under test reservation.

German corona strategy wobbles extremely: AstraZeneca vaccination freeze throws back plans

The at least temporarily breaking away of the AstraZeneca vaccine also hits the German Corona strategy hard. The vaccine is comparatively easy to use and can also be used by general practitioners. The expansion of the vaccination campaign beyond the vaccination centers could massively accelerate the project in and of itself.

The big bang, however, does not mean the end of the AstraZeneca vaccinations. As a precaution, connections with thrombotic diseases are examined. If the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the green light after the more detailed investigations, the drug will safely be used again. Another serious damage to the image of the British preparation is also certain, as is the delay in the vaccination plan.

The vaccination summit scheduled for Tuesday between Chancellor Merkel and the federal states broke off *. It should probably be made up for as soon as information from the EMA is available. That is expected for Thursday or Friday.

Federal-state conference: Angela Merkel and ministers meet anyway – Von der Leyen joins in

The Prime Ministers and Angela Merkel * will meet on Thursday anyway. A regular conference is planned. In an unusual way, however, a conversation with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also be held. The possibilities of vaccine procurement and production are discussed.

