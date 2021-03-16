The corona numbers are increasing continuously in Germany. Plus the next setback in the vaccination project. The lockdown will probably continue.

Berlin / Munich – The next federal-state conference is still almost a week away. But Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and her Prime Ministers are said to have already carefully considered an urgent decision.

The lockdown * should be extended. The current Corona * situation suggests that anyway. The federal and state governments are now specifically considering postponing the planned opening step. This is reported by the usually well-informed magazine “Business Insider“Citing information from government circles.

Corona in Germany: Lockdown will probably be extended – Planned easing before the end

As of March 22, countries and regions with an incidence below 50 could have made big strides. Outdoor restaurants could open, as well as operas, cinemas, theaters and concerts. Contact sports should also be possible again outdoors, contact-free indoors. With a seven-day incidence * between 50 and 100, these relaxations were also considered. However, customers, guests and participants would have had to submit a negative quick test *.

This lockdown plan is now apparently on the brink. The measures may be extended for four weeks beyond March 28, it said. The increasing number of infections and the fuss about the AstraZeneca vaccinations could make this necessary.

In addition, it is currently questionable whether sufficient corona rapid tests would even be available by March 22nd to be able to pull through the openings that are planned under test reservation.

German corona strategy wobbles extremely: AstraZeneca vaccination freeze throws back plans

The at least temporarily breaking away of the AstraZeneca vaccine also hits the German Corona strategy hard. The vaccine is comparatively easy to use and can also be used by general practitioners. The expansion of the vaccination campaign beyond the vaccination centers could massively accelerate the project in and of itself.

The big bang, however, does not mean the end of the AstraZeneca vaccinations. As a precaution, connections with thrombotic diseases are examined. If the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the green light after the more detailed investigations, the drug will safely be used again. Another serious damage to the image of the British preparation is also certain, as is the delay in the vaccination plan.

The vaccination summit scheduled for Tuesday between Chancellor Merkel and the federal states broke off *. It should probably be made up for as soon as information from the EMA is available. That is expected for Thursday or Friday.

Federal-state conference: Angela Merkel and ministers meet anyway – Von der Leyen joins in

The Prime Ministers and Angela Merkel * will meet on Thursday anyway. A regular conference is planned. In an unusual way, however, a conversation with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also be held. The possibilities of vaccine procurement and production are discussed.

The AstraZeneca vaccination ban is also being discussed in detail. Critics speak of a rash decision. It is said that there is no above-average risk, the benefits outweigh the benefits. After the suspension of the vaccine, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach now fears a "catastrophe" in the worst case.