Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about the lockdown, corona vaccine, the recurrence of the virus cases in the US-Europe. In his address, Prime Minister Modi stressed on the necessary measures including masks, two yards and said that this is not the time for negligence. It is not to be assumed that the corona is gone or there is no danger left.

Prime Minister Modi said that we should not forget that the lockdown may have gone, but the virus has not gone. In the last 7-8 months, due to the efforts of every Indian, we are not going to let the deteriorating situation that India is in today and improve more. He said, “In the fight against Corona, from the Janata curfew till today all of us Indians have come a long way. We are moving out of our homes every day to speed up life. Brightness is also returning to the markets during the festive season. The steady state that India is in today does not allow it to deteriorate, but to improve it further.

The Prime Minister said about the Corona vaccine that work is underway on several vaccines in the country. Until the epidemic vaccine is created, we should not allow our fight with Corona to be diluted at all. He said, “After years we are seeing that work is being done all over the world to save humanity. Many vaccines are underway in India, many of which are in advanced stage. Whenever the corona vaccine arrives, the government is working fast to make it reach every citizen of the country quickly.

Citing the example of Corona cases rising again in Europe, PM Modi made the countrymen aware. He cautioned that today, America or other countries of Europe, cases of corona virus were decreasing in these countries some time back, but have started increasing again. The Prime Minister said, “In recent times, we have seen many videos and pictures, which clearly shows that many people have stopped taking precautions or are relaxing. If you are careless and leaving without a mask, then you are putting yourself and your family in such a big crisis. ”

‘A little carelessness can stop speed’

Prime Minister Modi said, “We are moving ahead from a difficult time, a little carelessness can stop our pace, tarnish our happiness.” Taking care of life’s responsibilities and vigilance will go hand in hand when both of them will live together. “I want to tell the media and social media colleagues today that you should follow these rules to bring awareness As much as public awareness campaign will do, it will be a great service to the country from your side.

Today the recovery rate in the country is good, the death rate is low. In India, about five and a half thousand people have to do every 10 lakh population, while in America and Brazil this figure is 25 thousand. In India, the death rate is 83 per one million people, while in countries such as Brazil and the United States, the figure is over 600. India has succeeded in saving the lives of more citizens as compared to the well-equipped countries of the world.

In India today, more than 90 thousand beds, 12 thousand quarantine centers, about 2 thousand labs of corona testing, the number of testing in the country will soon surpass the figure of 10 crores. Testing strength against the Corona epidemic has been our strength. Following the mantra of Seva Parmo Dharma: Our health workers are selflessly serving such a large population. In between all these efforts, this is not the time to be careless. This is not the time to assume that Corona is gone. We have seen a lot of pictures of videos, showing that many people have either stopped exercising or are lax. This is not right. If you are careless, if you are leaving without a mask, then you are putting yourself in the same great danger to the children of your family, the elderly.

Today, America or other countries of Europe, cases of corona were decreasing in these countries, but suddenly they have started increasing rapidly. Saint close Das ji has said that seeing the ripened farming, the farmer grumbled, a lot of baggage is very much, the house is full of life, after seeing the ripe crop many times, they are filled with confidence that the work is done, but till the harvest comes home Until then, the work should not be considered complete. That is, do not be negligent until success is achieved.

Until the vaccine of this epidemic is made, we do not have to let our fight with Corona fall even a little. Years later we are seeing that work is being done all over the world to save humanity. Many countries are working for this. Scientists of our country are also busy with vaccines. Many vaccines are underway in India, many of which are in advanced stage. Whenever the Corona vaccine arrives, the government is working to reach all the citizens of the country quickly. There is a lot of instructive talk in the Ramcharit Manas, as well as many types of warnings. For example, Ripu Ruj pavak sin lord ahi ganiya na chhotti karo i.e. fire, enemy, sin i.e. mistake and disease should never be considered small. Till full treatment is not done, they should not be considered small. That is, there is no laxity until the medicine is suppressed.

The time of festivals is a time of joy in our lives, a time of joy. Going through a difficult time, we are moving forward, a little carelessness can stop our pace, tarnish our happiness, fulfill life’s responsibilities and alertness, these two will go together, only then will happiness remain. Take care of two yards and wash your hands with soap from time to time. I want to see you safe. These festivals want such an atmosphere filled with joy in your life. Therefore, I repeatedly urge every countryman. I appeal to those active in the media and social media that the more awareness you make for awareness, it will be of service to the country. Dear countrymen, stay healthy, move ahead at a fast pace and together we will take the country forward, with these greetings, congratulate all the countrymen of all festivals including Navratri, Dussehra, Eid, Deepawali, Chhath Puja, Gurunanak festival.