SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Locaweb, a technology services company, announced a buyback program of up to 5 million shares, or 1.18% of the total outstanding, within 18 months, according to the company’s material fact on Wednesday.

Locaweb said that the program is aimed at keeping the shares in treasury and subsequently canceling the shares or selling the shares within the scope of share-based executive compensation plans.

(By Andre Romani)

