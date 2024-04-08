“Hayakum in Abu Dhabi”, the tourism identity of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, announced a diverse program of fireworks displays, which will be held in various parts of the emirate to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.
Abu Dhabi Corniche
April 10, 2024, 9 p.m
Yas Bay, Yas Island
April 10 to 12, 2024, 9 p.m
Al Hudayriat Island
April 10, 2024, 9 p.m
Hazza bin Zayed Stadium
April 10, 2024, Al Ain, 9 pm
Madinat Zayed Public Park
April 10, 2024, Al Dhafra, at 9 pm
Al-Mughira Bay
April 10, 2024, Al Dhafra, at 9 pm
Ghaithi
April 10, 2024, Al Dhafra, at 9 pm
For more information about other events that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will witness on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, visit “Abu Dhabi Events” on the website visitabudhabi.ae/ar/campaign/ramadan-eid-2024.
