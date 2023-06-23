Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

The missing submersible on the way to the Titanic probably never reached its destination. A map now shows where the rubble was found.

Munich – The submarine Titan, which made its way to the Titanic with five people, has apparently imploded. The wreckage of the submersible was found in the Atlantic Ocean. They did not reach their goal – the sunken ship. A map now shows how close the submersible got to Titanic. The wreckage was found just a few hundred yards from the ship.

June 18, 2023 Almost two hours after the start of the dive implosion 500 meters from the wreck of the Titanic

Debris from the submersible: This map shows the exact location on the way to the Titanic

Wreckage from the Titan submersible, which was on a five-passenger expedition to the sunken Titanic, was found just 500 meters from the sunken ship’s bow. It is now assumed that the submarine imploded. This would mean that the hull of the submersible has given way to the water pressure, which is significantly greater underwater than on land. A video on the TikTok social media platform shows what an implosion of the submarine might have looked like.

Submersible imploded on the way to the Titanic – location of the wreckage can be seen on the map

The exact time of the implosion is not known, but according to several US media, an acoustic underwater detection system of the US Navy registered a strange noise on Sunday. This could indicate that the “Titan” had already imploded when contact with the mother ship was lost – not even two hours after the start of the expedition. This is also supported by the fact that it was no longer possible to locate the submersible.

The wreckage of the submersible en route to the Titanic has been found. A map shows how close it came to the sunken ship. © Google/dpa

“The only scenario that came to mind that could explain this was an implosion,” director and deep-sea explorer James Cameron told CNN. A day-long search for the submarine had preceded it, which developed into a race against time, since oxygen would also have become scarce. The idea of ​​the expedition was viewed critically, with a US physicist even describing the diving trip as a recipe for disaster.

Submersible Debris Found – No hope of finding passengers alive

The accident lasted in all likelihood only a few milliseconds. There is no longer any hope of finding the five inmates alive. These five people were on board the Titanic submersible:

Paul Henri Nargeolet (77)

Hamish Harding (58)

Shahzada Dawood (48)

Suleman Dawood (19)

Stockton Rush (helmsman; 61)

It is particularly tragic that Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were a father and son on the submersible. According to reports, the 19-year-old son was even afraid of the Titanic expedition, but fought for his father to make him happy for Father’s Day.

See location of submarine wreckage on map – surroundings of Titanic “incredibly ruthless”

It is not yet clear whether the bodies of the occupants of the submersible can be recovered. The Coast Guard says the area around the Titanic wreck is an “incredibly harsh environment”. However, it remains unclear whether this was intended to imply that the bodies were destroyed by the implosion or whether the comment referred to difficulties in a possible salvage.

A former Titanic tourist from Germany reported his greatest fear, since contact with the mother ship also broke off during his expedition. The Titanic disaster is likely to have a major impact on future dives to the Titanic wreck. (kiba/dpa)