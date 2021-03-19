The submarine of the Black Sea Fleet (Black Sea Fleet) “Rostov-on-Don” of the “Varshavyanka” project, which disappeared from the radars of NATO ships in the Mediterranean Sea, after passing Gibraltar in a submerged position, enters the eastern Mediterranean. Her whereabouts were revealed by the source TASS in the power structures of the Crimea.

“As part of the Mediterranean squadron, it will replace a submarine of the same type,” the message says. There is no official confirmation of this information at the moment.

According to the source, on the Day of the Submariner, which is celebrated in Russia on March 19, almost all Project 36.3 submarines of the Black Sea Fleet operate at sea. The interlocutor of the agency believes that the incident with the “loss” of the boat by NATO ships “is not worth a damn.” “It is not for nothing that NATO members themselves have called the boats of this project“ black holes ”,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian submarine disappeared from NATO radars, while it continues to remain in touch with the command and gives signals. It was noted that the anti-submarine forces of the North Atlantic Alliance have been trying to detect the Russian submarine for a week.

The Varshavyanka submarines belong to the third generation of large diesel-electric submarines and are among the quietest in the world. The main armament of the Varshavyanka is the Kalibr-PL missile system. The idea of ​​creating a complete virtual model of the submarine and the possibility of carrying out its remote repair with the help of a mobile data center belonged to engineer Valery Pshenichny, who was killed in the pre-trial detention center, who was called “Russian Ilon Mask”.