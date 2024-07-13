If is one Mexican immigrant in the United States and requires carrying out documentation services, requesting preventive protection or receiving some type of community support, and has problems moving to the consular office that corresponds to him, Learn about the scope of mobile consulates.

According to the criteria of

In addition to reaching areas where there is no direct Mexican Consulate office, another The advantage of their mobile versions is that they provide their services during the weekends.so you can come if you are unable to come from Monday to Friday due to your activities.

According to the Mexican government, through this program, consular personnel travel by air, land or sea throughout the United States to provide direct care to thousands of people who have difficulties accessing services.

It is important that you stay informed about the availability of the so-called consulates on wheels because, They only provide their services for a maximum of five consecutive days.

Although the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) clarifies that The locations of mobile consulates and dates may be modified, The following information for the coming months is displayed on their website:

July 13: Presidio, Texas and Nashua, New Hampshire.

July 13-14: Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jonesboro, Arkansas, Mayfield, Kentucky, and Richmond, Virginia.

July 20: Buena Park, California, Killeen, Texas, Sedona, Arizona, and Scottbluff, Nebraska.

July 20-21: Corpus Christi, Texas, Dothan, Alabama, Forest Hill, Louisiana, Indiantown, Florida, Lubbock, Texas, Santa Maria, California, Roseburg, Oregon, and Walhalla, South Carolina.

July 27: Cedar City, Utah, Hollister, California, La Habra, California, Monmouth, New Jersey, Vista, California, Wallingford, Connecticut, and Worthington, Minnesota.

July 27-28: Driggs, Idaho, Edwards, Colorado, Madison, Wisconsin, Memphis, Tennessee, Murray, Kentucky, Odessa, Texas, Saint Louis, Missouri, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Please note that services are only provided by appointment, which can be obtained through the SRE website.

You can process your passport at mobile consulates. Photo:Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Share

What are Mexican mobile consulates for?

The SRE shared that Consular services through their mobile versions have the following purposes: Main: