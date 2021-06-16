Locatelli show: Italy in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 (Switzerland overwhelmed 3-0). Manuel, regret for Milan and dream of Juventus

Magic night for theItaly of Roberto Mancini in the sign of Manuel Locatelli. The midfielder of Sassuolo was the man of the match in the 3-0 win against Switzerland which saw him achieve a splendid brace (third goal by Ciro Immobile). This Euro2020 is turning out to be a great showcase for the 23-year-old who grew up in the nursery of Milan, which the Rossoneri have succumbed to Sassuolo (loan operation with redemption right in August 2018, then completed the following year). A deal worth a dozen million for a player who today the Emilian club values ​​about 40 million. On him many Italian and foreign clubs (of the Premier League. Manchester City is Arsenal). Strong the Juventus: Locatelli really likes Max Allegri and the bianconeri will try to give it to the Livorno coach perhaps with an offer partly in cash (20-25 million) and partly with technical compensation (there was talk of an idea Rovella, of the 21-year-old midfielder Traorè - this year on loan to Empoli - at the moment the new option could be represented by the 23-year-old attacking midfielder Nicolò Fagioli). Scenarios. Meanwhile, to enjoy Manuel Locatelli is the coach Roberto Mancini and the fans of an Italian national team that flies to round of 16 of Euro 2020.

Euro2020: Italy-Switzerland 3-0. Locatelli and Immobile launch Mancini's blues to the second round

Another perfect evening for Italy, another evening of celebration at the Olimpico in Rome. The blues of Mancini they also beat Switzerland, repeating themselves after their successful debut with Turkey, thus already tearing the pass for the second round of Euro 2020. In the capital the protagonist you do not expect responds to the name of Manuel Locatelli, who signs an extraordinary double in the 3-0 closed by the seal of Immobile. This is the tenth victory in a row without conceding any goals for Italy, which in Sunday's match against Wales will play for the first place of the Group A (even a draw against the dragons is enough). Compared to the opening match with Turkey, Roberto Mancini he only makes a change in the blue starting eleven: space for Di Lorenzo along the right lane in place of the injured Florenzi, struggling with a resentment in the calf. On the left once again Spinazzola, while in the center of the defense Bonucci is Chiellini to make a screen in front of Donnarumma. Three midfield formed by Stretcher, Jorginho is Locatelli, while in attack they act Immobile again with Berardi ed Insigne on its sides.

EURO2020: NATIONAL. DE ZERBI "LOCATELLI LIKE A SON, HIGH LEVEL" There is a distant winner, Roberto De Zerbi, who followed Italy-Switzerland and Locatelli's feat as if he were there too, on the bench, shouting at him "do what you can do". Roberto is already in Ukraine and tomorrow morning he will direct the training of his new team, Shakhtar Donetsk. Takes compliments with the springs. "I don't want anyone to say here he is coming forward to take credit for what Manuel and Berardi are doing," De Zerbi told ITALPRESS. "Manuel is like a son to me. I followed him not only as a player, I tried to make him understand that he has the DNA of the champion, who tomorrow, today, can be from Juventus, from City, from Bayern, he can go wherever he wants because he has reached a very high level. Manuel on the pitch, Manuel in life, an unparalleled style, the result of a perfect family upbringing. I met his parents who accompanied him in his growth as a footballer, but they made him study, they gave him everything they could to make his dreams come true. I'm happy for him. I really enjoyed the Olimpico party. "

The rhythms are immediately very high at the start, with the Switzerland aggressive and who does not give up on proposing his own game, unlike what the Turks showed last Friday. The first great scoring ball of the challenge, however, happens to Italy at the stroke of the tenth minute: the usual Spinazzola breaks through to the left and crosses in the middle, Immobile has plenty of time to hit and direct his head but puts it high on the crossbar. , failing a great chance. It is the blaze that gives courage to the Azzurri, who take control of the game and who at 18 'would find the goal of the advantage. Mark Chiellini on the development of a corner, but a touch of the hand of the same defender induces the Var to intervene by canceling the network. Unlucky the blue captain, forced even a few minutes later to give way to Unripe due to another damn muscle injury. Italy, however, did not break down and on 26 'found the well-deserved and this time very regular goal of the advantage: Locatelli fanned out for Berardi and, after a 60-meter run, he goes to collect the excellent assist of the same teammate by signing the 1-0 all from Sassuolo. Switzerland makes it harder to put the nose out while training Mancini remains more cautious waiting for the right restart to strike. At 34 ' Property he forces Sommer to exit low, Insigne collects the rebound and tries the difficult lob to climb over him, but Akanji is stationed at the back post and wards off the danger. On the other hand, the occasion that happens to Spinazzola a couple of actions later is more sensational and important, with the Roma full-back who has an open field to run towards Sommer's goal, but decides to kick (badly) with the right instead of trying to left-handed. This is the last real blast of the first half in which Italy showed great temperament and ability to manage the pace of play, suffering little from the initiatives of a still lively Switzerland.

Upon returning from half-time, Petkovic immediately made a substitution to move something up front, inserting Gavranovic in place of a Seferovic who was a little too shadowy. The rossocrociati start more aggressive, but in the 52nd minute it is Italy who strike again in the first offensive sortie of the second half. Stretcher serves Locatelli just outside the area in a central position, the Sassuolo midfielder controls and with the southpaw he strikes Sommer for the beautiful personal brace and the 2-0 blue. A very hard blow that Switzerland received, which loses morale and gives way to the men of Mancini, more and more in control of the match. Having just passed the hour of play, Petkovic's team proudly tries to get back into the race, but finds an excellent Donnarumma, very good at avoiding Zuber's goal that would have suddenly reopened the challenge. On the overturning in front it is Berardi to have the ball of the trio on the left-handed, but kicked high over the crossbar. He tries to have Immobile see himself forward again at 73 'and then at 76', but the Lazio striker wastes the two chances first with the right and then with the left-handed, failing what would have been in effect two heavy match points . The blue center-forward makes up for it in the final with the complicity of Sommer, realizing the 3-0 which brings down the curtain on the match.