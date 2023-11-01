Locatelli and Juve, moving forward together: at least until 2028. The contract extension is close to being finalised, as revealed by the midfielder himself a few days ago “both I and the club want it strongly”. Increasingly at the center of the Juventus technical project, and once again a protagonist in the national team since Spalletti arrived as technical commissioner, the renewal further consolidates the player’s position in Turin and reinvigorates his personal ambitions. “Being important at Juve is something I aspire to, if I become a leader of the group my teammates will recognize it,” said the player, who strongly wanted the transfer to Juventus when he was at Sassuolo, despite there being clubs on his trail major players in the Premier League.

future senator

With Allegri the player is playing as a director, in front of the defense. The feeling with Rabiot has grown a lot in recent months and even without Fagioli, with whom he was able to communicate better last year, he is managing to keep the quality of his game high. Against Milan at San Siro he scored the former’s goal, which earned him success in a direct clash to guarantee a place in the next Champions League. Locatelli would like to win a trophy soon with the Juventus shirt, of which he has been a fan as a child. But he aims above all to become a reference player in the new cycle. Among other things, he is among the few in the squad who guarantee the Italian soul of the group: he has studied as a senator for a few years, Allegri has repeatedly highlighted how the footballer has a “Juventus character”.