From Fagioli to Dragusin, passing through Di Pardo, Frabotta and again Da Graca: the Juventus club will give the Emilians a certain freedom of maneuver in the choice of the technical counterpart. To lower the economic base and avoid a post European auction

The Locatelli show at the European Championship is the last clear sign that we must hurry. Federico Cherubini is already in Milan, the negotiation to bring the Sassuolo midfielder to Juventus is close to going live. A matter of hours, then the contacts triangulated by third parties until now will be followed by the first real face to face between the two clubs. Relations are solid, cautious optimism filters through the Milanese salons of the transfer market, but the conditions are no guarantee of the success of the deal.

PROMISED MARRIED – The bianconeri’s strategy is clear: try to set the operation on broad lines already, so as to close without worries at the end of the blue European adventure and not run the risk of an auction with the other big European players who have already their interest. Juve is strong in the will of the player, who does not deny himself the possibility of having an experience abroad but would prefer to wear the black and white shirt, a dream he has cultivated since he was a child. Carnevali, in full Sassuolo philosophy, has never hindered the path of its members but must clearly protect the interests of his club: the starting request is fixed at 40 million, all cash.

NEGOTIATION – This is where the young players that Juve could put on the table come into play and also the preferences of the new black-green coach, Alessio Dionisi, who in the summer of 2019 was very close to sitting on the Juventus Under 23 bench. From Fagioli to Dragusin, passing through Di Pardo, Frabotta and again Da Graca: there are many stickers (perhaps one ready to play in the first team and the other for perspective) that could lower the economic base of the operation. Juve will also try to give Sassuolo a certain freedom of maneuver on the choice of the technical counterpart, at stake there is also total autonomy in the management of Traorè, he too at the center of numerous attentions. In short, everything is ready to open the dialogues and start the great agreements. Juve and Sassuolo at the table, Cherubini already in advance after the positive opinion of Max Allegri: Manuel Locatelli is the first goal for the midfield.

