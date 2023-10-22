Locatelli goals… Milan-Juventus decides it 7 years later (on the same day)

Milan and Juventus were decided by a goal from Manuel LocatellI: exactly seven years ago, on the same day. From 22 October 2016 to 22 October 2023the match at San Siro is always in the name of the Lombard midfielder. Except that the first time it happened with a beautiful goal – ball under the top corner and nothing to do for Gigi Buffon – which gave Vincenzo Montella’s Milan the victory against Max Allegri’s Juve.

This time, his shot from the edge – deflected by Rade Krunic – gave Juventus the victory (also by Max Allegri). The minute is almost the same too: 65th the first time, 67th in this case.

Manuel Locatelli decides Milan-Juventus. “I thought about the goal from 7 years ago…”

“I thought about the goal from 7 years ago before the match, I also talked about it with my family. I dedicate the match to them, life is incredible. Before the match Rabiot told me to do it in the right goal this time”the words of Manuel Locatelli after deciding Milan-Juventus with a goal that brings the Bianconeri back to within one of their rivals the Rossoneri and in the wake of leaders Inter (+2 from the Lady). On tears after the race: “Playing here is always special, I grew up here. Life then led me to make other choices and I’m in the team I wanted. I was excited.”

Milan-Juventus 0-1 thanks to Locatelli (with a deflection from Krunic)

Juventus scores the coup of the ninth day of Serie A, narrowly beating Milan in the big match at San Siro. 1-0 was the final result decided by the former Locatelli during the second half, thanks to a shot from outside fortuitously deflected by Krunic. Thiaw’s expulsion a few minutes before half-time was also decisive, forcing the Rossoneri into numerical inferiority for most of the match. Allegri’s team rises to 20 points and moves to -2 from the top, definitively back in the hands of Inter, followed by Pioli’s men who remain at 21. With an enterprising and very aggressive start, the Rossoneri immediately try to give their opponents a hard time, creating the first real scoring opportunity close to the quarter of an hour: Leao puts it in the center from the left, Giroud controls and hits the net with his left foot, finding a miracle from Szczesny. As the minutes passed, however, the Bianconeri also emerged, frightening Mirante with two attempts from first Kostic and then Rabiot, both of which ended wide.

The episode that could turn the match around comes in the 40th minute, when Thiaw, as the last man, knocks out Kean who was thrown into the net, receiving an inevitable red card. The Devil is forced to continue with a numerical inferiority and before the break they also risk cashing in on Juventus’ lead, missed from two steps by Kean on a cross from Rabiot. At the start of the second half, despite being one man less, Milan started by putting their foot down on the accelerator and bringing pressure to the visitors’ half of the pitch, without however creating any major dangers in Szczesny’s area. Juve were not intimidated and, thanks to their numerical advantage, shortly after the hour mark, they also found an opportunity to gain the advantage in the result: Locatelli kicked from outside and caught a decisive deflection from Krunic which eliminated an innocent Mirante. Allegri’s men began to manage without too many problems and, in the final, they would have two great chances with Vlahovic to close the score. Mirante, however, overcomes himself and tries to keep his team afloat, but little else happens before the final whistle.

