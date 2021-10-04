Locatelli gets married: the Juventus midfielder will marry his girlfriend Thessa after taking over the Juventus midfield

It is a really happy moment for Manuel Locatelli. The player first won the 2020 European Championships with Italy as a protagonist, then he crowned the dream of wearing the Juventus shirt, of which he has been a great fan since childhood. Despite a somewhat difficult start, Locatelli took the midfield of the bianconeri with a lot of goals in the derby with Torino. After the joy for the victory in the derby, the Juventus midfielder will marry his girlfriend Thessa Lacovich, to whom he dedicates every goal by mimicking the letter T.

Locatelli made the wedding official by posting on Instagram the photo of his future wife wearing the ring. “Yes with all my heart”, is the comment that accompanies the image. Thessa is originally from Costa Rica and like Locatelli is 23 years old. The couple formed 3 years ago. The young woman is a graduate in Media Advertising at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and holds a Master in Digital Communication Strategy.