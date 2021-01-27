The circumstances in which it was found have not been disclosed Mari Cielo de los Ángeles, the young woman found after disappearing a week ago. / You are missing INMA RUIZ Lorca Wednesday 27 January 2021, 17:05



Mari Cielo de los Angeles, the 23-year-old who disappeared a week ago from the residence for people with disabilities in Asprodes de Lorca It has been located in good condition, confirmed to THE TRUTH the Civil Guard, which was directing the investigation and did not specify information on the place and circumstances in which the girl was found.

During the last days, land patrols of the Civil Guard had toured the municipality and neighboring towns while a police investigation was open for his location with the information provided by their relatives.

The Local Police and the municipal Emergency Service had also joined the search tasks after the alert for his disappearance that was spread by the SOS Disappeared association. The young woman had already starred in other voluntary disappearances before.