The controversial entertainment journalist and television host Gustavo Adolfo Infante, lashed out at Featherweight, a young interpreter of the so-called corridos tumbados, who in recent months has achieved great success, reaching #1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50, with the song “Ella baila sola”, in collaboration with Eslabón Armado. Due to his enormous popularity, he was a special guest at the Becky G concert at the 2023 Coachella Festival, as well as on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, being one of the few famous Mexicans who attended this iconic American television program.

In the recent broadcast of the program “De primera mano” by Imagen Televisión, Gustavo Adolfo Infantewho calls himself “the journalist of the exclusives”, mentioned that according to his sources, Featherweight supposedly has been unbearable and arrogant, after the success with “Ella baila sola” and its presentation on the Jimmy Fallon show. “People who know him were telling me, that he is unbearable, that he does not want to give interviews, he is just ‘Jimmy Fallon level’ and so on.”

The also presenter of the program “The minute that changed my destiny”, compared the success that Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, 23 years old and originally from Zapopán, Jalisco state, Mexico, currently has with the one that the rapper had several years ago South Korean PSY with his “Gangnam Style”.

“I just want to say something to Featherweight, you have a success right now, we met a guy, I don’t remember his name, who sang ‘Gangnam Style’, PSY, that guy was 10 times, 20 times more successful that you and today you can get on the subway, the truck, the trolleybus or pass in front of Imagen Televisión and they won’t let you in”.

Having said that, Gustavo Adolfo Infante suggested that Featherweight locate himself, since he only had one success. “So, I hope your success, Featherweight, continue, recommendation, if you want to take it and if it doesn’t give me exactly the same, locate yourself, because you have a success.”

It is worth mentioning that these statements by the television host arose when he presented a note about Pepe Aguilar singing “Ella baila sola”, after the controversy for having minimized the success of Featherweight on Spotify, a platform on which he has more than 45 million followers. monthly listeners, being at #51 of the most listened to singers in the world on said digital music service, founded by Swedish businessmen Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon.