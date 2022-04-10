Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- After a complaint that alerted the police authorities in the municipality, was found abandoned a truck that transported medicines in the area known as La Ladrillera in the municipal seat of Escuinapa, Sinaloa.

The Directorate of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic reported that it was through a call to 911, that they were informed that on the road that connects to Ladrillera there was a white cargo truck, apparently in a state of abandonment.

Elements of the Municipal Police went to the place, verifying that the information was true and that an International truck, white, model 2015, was abandoned in the place, and Inside it was transporting a load of pharmaceutical products.

The uniformed officers proceeded to cordon off the area and notified the corresponding authority, who was in charge of lifting the investigation folder, to carry out the legal procedure on this case, which was registered last Saturday afternoon.