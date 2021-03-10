POPULAR with British expats, San Fulgencio’s La Marina urbanization, is to have a € 79,000 urban garden development creating 68 jobs.

The project, developed with Hidraqua, will see a recreation area with pergola and fountains, bicycle parking, picnic tables… and garden plots for use by locals.

Work has already started on the foundations and preparation of the site.

THE GOOD LIFE: Locals invited to take on their own urban garden

Local councilor, Francisco Molero, said the gardens will be, “in land between Galicia, Rosales, Dublin and Belgrade streets, with plots varying between 6 and 26 square meters.”

Taking over 3,200 square meters of space, the works are expected to be completed in time for summer.

San Fulgencio town hall is drafting regulations allowing interested residents to request one of the plots for cultivation of their own.

Hidraqua’s Elena García assured the public of, “a responsible and efficient use of water [with an] irrigation system that takes maximum advantage of the natural resources. “

The system allows land to be irrigated without chemical products, using minimum amounts of water and without pesticides.

Council sources claim the project gives people, “the opportunity to participate in an experience of organic farming, avoiding the use of chemicals and using compost.”