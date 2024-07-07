Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

The rising housing and living costs caused by tourism are driving Spaniards onto the streets. Barcelona is planning a radical ban.

Barcelona – “Tourists Go Home!” – A call that is getting louder and louder. In various places, locals are increasingly demonstrating against mass tourism. In particular: Spain. On Tenerife, islanders protested against tourist apartments in the city center with stickers and graffiti. On Mallorca, however, the anger was also directed against drinking and party tourists. There were also protests in Málaga in southern Spain. In Barcelona in particular, the calls are now getting louder and louder – this is already the second major demonstration of this kind.

Protestants spray tourists in restaurants with water pistols

According to the authorities, around 2,800 people took part. Their anger: the ever-increasing housing and living costs due to the ongoing mass tourism. They are demanding restrictions on the tourism industry, as the newspaper The Vanguard reported. Guests of restaurants that are particularly popular with holidaymakers were sprayed with water.

But it is not just the cost of living that angers many locals, but also the environmental pollution, traffic jams, general overcrowding, water shortages, and the overloading of the health sector and waste disposal due to increasing numbers of visitors.

Two women hold water pistols during a demonstration against mass tourism in Barcelona. © Lorena Sopêna/EUROPA PRESS/dpa/picture alliance

“You are not welcome”: Locals protest against flood of tourists in Barcelona

“Tourists go home. You are not welcome” was written on posters carried in Barcelona. Or: “Reduce tourism, now!” As more and more apartments have been converted into holiday homes, costs are rising. In the last decade, they have increased by 68 percent in Barcelona, ​​according to the dpa reported. Some long-time residents cannot afford such prices and are forced into satellite towns on the outskirts of the city, while young people have to continue living with their parents.

What some suffer from, however, is a gain for others: by the end of May, 33.2 million foreign tourists had already been counted in the country with a population of just under 48 million. Estimates suggest that by the end of the year there could be 91 million holidaymakers, bringing around 125 billion euros into the Spanish coffers. The boom in tourism is currently giving Spain much better economic data than Germany, for example. Incidentally, Spain is the most popular summer travel destination for Germans.

Barcelona steps in – holiday homes to be banned

Due to the massive protests, the tourist metropolis of Barcelona has just pulled the emergency brake and, in the fight against the housing shortage, announced that the rental of holiday apartments would be abolished completely by the end of 2028 by simply not renewing the permits. However, landlords are threatening legal resistance.

It is not the only tourist hotspot trying to control the flow of tourists. In Venice, Italy, an entrance fee is charged on certain days. Amsterdam (Netherlands) recently banned the construction of new hotels. In response, Mallorca introduced stricter outdoor alcohol regulations. (jh/dpa)