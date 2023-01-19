Of Christine Brown

Many people would like to get rid of the belly with abs but little controllable to decide where to lose weight. Be careful not to overdo it: lactic acid hinders the disposal of fat

Many people determined to lose weight would like to lose weight in specific areas of the body For example thighs, arms, belly. Tips and video tutorials for eliminating fat in the most problematic areas are all the rage on the web. However, the evidence that one can somehow steer weight loss by engaging in exercise is still conflicting today. The localized weight lossknown in English-speaking countries as spot reductiona theory in fact not confirmed in science.

How we consume calories All calories come from the food we eat and the drinks we drink, but only a fraction of energy expenditure (the one we consume) is lost during exercise. There are three main components to energy expenditure: the basal metabolic ratei.e. the amount of energy needed to keep the body functioning at rest (blood flow, lung respiration, brain functioning), the food thermogenesisi.e. the digestion of food and thephysical activity. In a very simple way, to lose weight, more calories must be consumed than those introduced. Moving a little more each day increases your calorie expenditurealthough exercise, especially mild exercise like walking, can helpincrease appetite. For this, to lose weight is the most effective method limit your calorie intake: a correct, energy-saving diet is much more effective than physical exercise, which, however, is well known, is good for many other reasons.

See also "InnovaCtion - what do ideas need to become health, business, future": Monday 11 July live on Adnkronos How much do genetics, gender, age matter? When you lose weight, fat generally falls in the areas where it is most concentrated, starting with the abdomen, and then moving on to the legs and arms. This scheme is not the same for everyone but it depends on the g



eneticsgender and age, especially for women. Many hope that by exercising a particular muscle group you can increase fat loss in that very area. For example with abs the idea of ​​getting rid of belly fat. Same thing with the buttocks or legs. Despite years of study, the evidence that exercise contributes to targeted weight loss is still rather uncertain.

What happens when you lose weight with exercise When you lose weight with exercise your body breaks down stored fat (the adipose tissue) in fatty acids which enter the bloodstream and get to our moving muscles where they are burned as fuel for exercise. Aerobic exercise such as cycling or running performed at 50-70% of our maximum exercise capacity is the best way to burn fat.

In truth, some research, as early as the 1960s, claims that it is possible to reduce body fat in women regions in which it is practiced. Most recently one Italian study of 2021 showed that cThose who perform sit-ups for 12 weeks can achieve a decrease in belly fat compared to those who do generic resistance exercises involving all muscle areas. Some investigations suggest that fat stores in the body are regulated by different biochemical processes. This means that, at least in theory, fat loss can be targeted. Other research shows that blood flow and fat burning (lipolysis) greater in the fatty tissue near the muscle that is being exercised than in the muscles that are not being used. Reduction of body fat would therefore be possible, but this study was conducted on active young males and it is unclear whether the same effect would be possible for other groups of people as well.

Lipolysis and localized fat But while some studies have shown that weight loss in zones is possible, most have concluded that practicing in zones has no effect. A local increase in lipolysis is only the first of many steps required to move fat into the bloodstream where it can be used by the muscles for energy, ultimately leading to weight loss. The local increase in lipolysis is therefore not equivalent to the reduction of localized fat. Working a single muscle group involves fewer muscles and burns fewer calories than full-body exercises and therefore unlikely to achieve overall weight loss concludes Christopher Gaffney.

Localized weight loss has been a topic that has been debated for years – remember Gianfranco Beltrami, vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation -. If the detractors argue that when the muscle works, it does not take the fat from the overlying adipose tissue as an energy substrate with which it does not communicate but draws energy from the blood or from the deposits present inside the muscle fibres, on the other hand it is commonly observed in the world of sports see athletes with leaner areas of the body in the areas where the muscles work the most. The typical example is i amateur cyclists who have very thin and well-defined legs and maybe a little belly. But why does this happen? The reason for this phenomenon – adds Beltrami – is mainly to be attributed to the circulatory stimulus induced by training, which favors the influx of lipolytic hormones (adrenaline and catecholamines) which stimulate the mobilization and consumption of fat. Also not to be underestimated increase in thermogenesisie the heat localized in the areas where the muscles work .

What to do (and not to do) to promote localized weight loss What can be done concretely to facilitate localized weight loss? In the practice of physical exercise, to facilitate localized weight loss, it is necessary promote blood circulation throughout the body. Exercises in the area affected by fat accumulation should be alternated with other exercises in even distant areas – suggests the sports doctor – avoiding insisting for long times and with high load intensity on the areas where weight loss is required since theaccumulation of lactic acid

favors acidosis and venous stagnation and consequently a possible circulatory slowdown which hinders the disposal of fat. It is obviously essential to associate physical activity with one proper nutrition moderately hypocaloric and detoxifying and useful to practice fasting physical activity when the glycogen reserves have already been mostly used, so as to resort earlier to the use of fats as an energy source. One last warning: exercises tone the muscles, but the muscle mass is heavier than the flab: with the same volume, the muscle weighs more so the same person will be heavier after workouts that sculpt the muscles, if the volume does not change.