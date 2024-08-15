The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has shortened the procedures for a number of services it provides to its clients, and the time period required to provide and complete these services, calling on its clients across the country to obtain the “Work Package” services, through the unified digital platform, Work in UAE “workinuae.ae”.

The ministry explained that the package aims to provide a smooth experience for different segments of society as part of the initiative announced by the UAE government to eliminate bureaucracy.

The package allows customers to complete the procedures required for work and residence in the country through a unified electronic platform integrated with all relevant authorities, while shortening and simplifying the procedures and requirements for these services.

The “Work Package” services include the service of appointing a new employee in the company, as it provides the issuance of a new work permit, a request to modify the status, issuance of a visa, issuance of an employment contract, issuance of an ID and residency, and medical examination services.

The “Work Package” services also include the service of cancelling an employee’s work, which includes cancelling a work permit and cancelling residency, as well as the service of renewing an employee’s work contract, which includes renewing the work contract, renewing the identity and residency, and medical examination services.

The “Work Package” via the unified digital platform (Work in the Emirates) has reduced the time and procedures for several services, namely: platforms that provide services to customers from five platforms to one platform, steps from 15 steps to five steps, documents from 16 documents to five documents, procedures from eight services to a unique experience via a unified platform, the number of visits from seven visits to two visits, and the time to complete the transaction from 30 days to five working days.