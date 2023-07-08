from the newsroomi

07/08/2023

Used Cars findvehicle sales area of find&Co, has approximately 400 sales consultant vacancies for stores throughout Brazil. Those interested must have completed high school, commercial experience, knowledge in financial mathematics, knowledge of the office package and be the definitive and active CNH B holder.

No experience in the automotive industry is required, and compensation and benefits are market-compatible. The selection is in progress and registrations can be made through the link Work with us.

With more than 200 stores throughout Brazil, Seminovos find It is the largest network of used vehicles in the country and offers high quality vehicles, with all inspections and maintenance required by the manufacturer, in addition to having a Quality Certificate that attests to the verification of 360 items.

“We are looking for people to help us develop our business, who enjoy direct contact with the public and who want to delight our customers. We also have the objective of attracting female talent to our stores and, therefore, I make a special invitation for women to participate in the process”, explains Flavio Salles, executive director of Seminovos find .























