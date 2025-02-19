It has been a month ago that the Verdi union negotiated with employers for the first time about higher salaries for the public service. After the second meeting ended without success on Tuesday evening, Verdi is now reacting: The union is already calling for warning strikes at buses and trains in six federal states this Friday: Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bremen, Hesse, Lower Saxony and Rhineland -Pfalz.

This is likely to disturb local transport. Overall, the warning strike applies to more than 50,000 employees in 69 companies in cities and counties. “The situation of local public transport is extremely problematic. There is far too few staff, so that work is constantly increasing, ”said Deputy Verdi Chairman Christine Behle.

In the next few weeks, work layouts can be expected in other areas that affect people’s everyday life. For example in daycare centers or citizens’ offices.