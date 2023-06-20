Local tourism | Olli Rauma tested every freshwater swimming spot in Espoo, from the mudflats to Kuttulampe

Father and son scored every official and unofficial freshwater swimming spot in Espoo. 104 lakes and ponds were part of the diving project.

Originally from Espoo Olli Rauma is perhaps one of the hardest-working swimmers in town, as he is his father Martti Rauman swam with in all Espoo’s lakes and ponds.

The swimming pool included 104 lakes and ponds, which also included small salt ponds. The circumference of the smallest ones is only a dozen paces, and the list also includes water areas that don’t even have a name.

Earlier, HS told about the person from Espoo From Tony Hagerlundwho has tested almost all of Uusimaa’s swimming beaches. Unlike him, Raumat also decided to take a dip in unofficial swimming spots.

The job started when father and son went on a swimming trip to one of Espoo’s most popular beaches, Bodomjärvi in ​​Oittaa.

The beach was crowded and that’s why the two decided to head to the nearby Myllyjärvi, which is located north of Bodomjärvi in ​​Röylä.

“It turned out that it’s a real gem,” says Rauma.

That started my interest in trying other official and unofficial diving spots in Espoo.

It took four years for the job, when swimming trips were only done in the summer.

The map shows everywhere the Raumas have been swimming. A total of 104 dips were accumulated.

Father and boy have also scored every freshwater water area in Espoo. Scoring criteria are the quality of the water, the calmness of the swimming spot and how easy it is to enter the water. Seven bodies of water reached full points.

Rauma’s own favorite is Käkilampi in Nuuksio, Espoo, which is not an official swimming spot. However, Käkilampi didn’t get full points, because you enter the water from the top of the fin, and not, for example, from a pier, sandy beach or easy rock.

Getting to Käkilamme required walking through the pathless forest and about 20 meters along the swamp. Suopätkä was, in Rauma’s words, “comfortable”. You could then easily dip into the water over the vegetation on the edge.

According to Rauma, there are no mosquitoes at all. Only dragonflies fly around.

The water is also cleaner “than ever in Bodomjärvi” and the place has nice land in the sun with soft humus, he says.

“The only sound that can be heard is, as the name suggests, the hand falling.”

Olli Rauma’s personal favorite is Käkilampi in Nuuksio.

Street? starting a job at any point?

“Yes”, Rauma answers without hesitation and laughs.

Then he starts to tell about his swimming trip to Kuttulampi in Espoo’s Laaksolahti. It had everything wrong with it.

Kuttulampi is located in the middle of the townhouse area. The pond is surrounded by a sinking, muddy and littered reed. The water was only up to my knees.

“A couple of dog walkers looked at us like how crazy we are when we start to change swim trunks and through the reeds we fall on our stomachs into the pond,” Rauma recalls.

The “bird pond” called Kuttulampi, located in the middle of the townhouse area, received the worst points in Olli Rauma’s swimming pool review.

Espoo is large and there are many bodies of water in the city, although they are mostly concentrated in northern Espoo.

Rauma, who lived in Leppävaara during his swimming contract, traveled to every swimming spot by bicycle.

The longest journey to the Nuuksio wigs was 50 kilometers along bike paths. From time to time, the bike had to be carried on the back even through pathless forests.

So Espoo has become familiar. What did the swimming contract teach about the city?

First of all, Rauma noticed that the second largest city in our country is, after all, largely rural.

Secondly, the swimmer found and got to know places that normally wouldn’t even occur to him.

The swimming job also taught me that you don’t need an official beach or pier to take a dip. You don’t have to be afraid of salt water either, if your swimming skills are in order.

“There are lakes and ponds for every taste, from small clean forest ponds to majestic lakes surrounded by rocks,” says Rauma.