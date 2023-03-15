From September to today, the owners of a restaurant in Isola Vicentina have reported nine break-ins with theft, and the perpetrator would always seem to be the same. “I am disgusted, demoralized and my son even worse. He is exhausting both on an economic level, but above all on a psychological level ”, says the owner’s mother, who reported every single blow to the carabinieri.

“It seems that this is not enough – he says – at this point I leave him the keys to the restaurant, at least in this way he doesn’t cause me any more damage to enter”. The first theft dates back to September, and by the end of October the thief had entered the restaurant four times. The first two by breaking down a door in the cellar, while the following ones by passing through the veranda. In November, December and January the business was closed to allow for repairs and to mitigate the economic loss due to the thefts.

After the reopening, however, the break-ins continued. The owners are certain that it is the same person, also recognized in a video of the internal surveillance cameras. He can be seen as he walks undisturbed between the tables stealing objects. The owner has spent thousands of euros on repairs, not to mention the economic damage due to the theft of precious bottles.

About 15 thousand euros in total. “We can’t stand working several hours a day anymore, only to be robbed like this by this person. We don’t know what to do anymore.” A few days ago the owner of a restaurant in the area reported having suffered several thefts: “It could even be the same person responsible”.