This season's match between La Minera and Cartagena FC. The albinegros have gone down and the miners do not depend on themselves.

Three category descents and two frustrated promotions this season have caused the fall of Cartagena’s football to the subsoil of this sport. Cartagena FC, Minerva, Minera and Algar, second teams in the municipality after FC Cartagena, will compete next season in the sixth category (Preferred) almost irremediably.