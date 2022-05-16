Soccer
Cartagena FC, Minerva and Algar will compete next season in Preferential, where Minera will accompany them if Águilas drops from 2nd RFEF to Third
Three category descents and two frustrated promotions this season have caused the fall of Cartagena’s football to the subsoil of this sport. Cartagena FC, Minerva, Minera and Algar, second teams in the municipality after FC Cartagena, will compete next season in the sixth category (Preferred) almost irremediably.
