Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

In Thailand, a German man survived a plane crash because a local intervened. The pilot from Austria died in the accident.

Pattaya – Airplane tragedy in Thaland: An Austrian died when an ultralight aircraft crashed. The man was the pilot of the plane. His companion from Germany survived, but was seriously injured in the accident. This is reported by Thai media, citing eyewitnesses and rescue workers. The 51-year-old suffered, among other things, severe fractures in both ankles and is in shock, according to the newspaper Pattaya Mail wrote.

Plane crash in Pattaya, Thailand: Local becomes hero

The German probably had a lifesaver in the person of a local. When the crash occurred on Saturday (January 13, 2024), a 64-year-old cowherd rushed to the crash site in a field near the resort town of Pattaya, specifically in the Ban Na area of ​​Banglamung County, in the province Chonburi.

It was said that he pulled Germans out of the burning rubble. Other residents also helped with the rescue. Emergency doctors were called to the scene and provided first aid before the man was taken to hospital.

Plane crash in Thailand: Pilot probably wanted to make an emergency landing

The authorities began investigating the cause of the accident. Like the newspaper The Nation wrote, the 50-year-old pilot probably wanted to make an emergency landing. The small, white plane collided with a tamarind tree. Photos of the completely destroyed wreckage could also be seen on social networks.

The plane is said to have taken off at 8:30 a.m. from the Eastern Flying Club in Soi Nong Kra Bok, three kilometers from the crash site, as Pattaya News writes. According to the police's initial findings, the plane appears to have been flown legally and registered and did not belong to a tour group or travel company.

Thailand: Plane said to be in poor condition

Loud Pattaya News The report was received by the rescue unit at 9 a.m. and the aircraft was said to be a two-seater light aircraft of the U-H77 type. The plane was said to be in poor condition. According to the newspaper, the 51-year-old German identified himself as “Mr Christian”. It was already loud on January 4th Pattaya Mail A light aircraft, a Cessna-172, crashed into a house in Pattaya, injuring four people.

Police found a dead German in a freezer in Thailand. The search for the perpetrators is underway. Meanwhile, a pilot who tried to crash a plane is being tried. (cgsc with dpa)