Lawyer Bénédicte Ficq will file a complaint against the managers of the chemical company Chemours in Dordrecht on behalf of five local residents. It concerns a similar report as the ongoing criminal investigation against steel giant Tata Steel in IJmuiden: deliberately bringing hazardous substances into the environment. It could carry a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years. “And at Chemours it is possibly much worse than at Tata.”

