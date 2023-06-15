Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

The small bay of Caló des Moro on Mallorca has become an Instagram hotspot – to the annoyance of local residents. © Zoonar/Imago

Summer is here. The holiday season is in full swing. Mallorca in particular continues to be very popular. But this is sometimes a thorn in the side of the locals.

Munich/Mallorca – Ballermann or beach vacation? The Spanish island of Mallorca offers a number of options for the summer. Beautiful sandy beaches with crystal clear sea water are more attractive to many people than the party mile, for which new rules apply anyway. But there is hardly any talk of pure relaxation in some of the more remote places on the island.

The tourist rush is – like every year – enormous. For many locals in particular, this is a nuisance. With an open letter, the residents of two dream bays are now causing a stir, like them Majorca newspaper reported.

Mallorca vacation: Residents in “panic” – at dream bays they see “invasion of people”

A photo here, a photo there. The social media platform Instagram plays a relevant role in the lives of many. They post stories, feed posts, reels or even go live for their “community”. Of course, the content has to be one thing: extraordinary. The bays of Cala s’Almunia and Caló des Moro in the south of the island have blossomed into real Instagram spots. Instagram users would often even “queue for hours” for a snapshot.

Already at Easter there was a huge rush to the small bay. Already in the off-season she was apparently bursting at the seams. At that time, the regional broadcaster IB3 reported on a real parking chaos.

A few months later, the rush of visitors and Instagram users apparently became too colorful for the residents of Mallorca. As the Majorca newspaper quoted from an open letter, they complain about the “invasion of people and vehicles”. The main season on the island in Spain hasn’t even started yet “and we’re panicking about what’s ahead of us,” it said.

Fantastic turquoise water: the bay of Caló des Moro on Mallorca attracts masses of tourists every year. © Zoonar/Imago

Measures against tourism rush to Mallorca bays – residents angry

However, the problem has been unknown for years. As early as 2017, the municipality took measures to respond to the influx of tourists. The two bays were closed off for cars, the newspaper said. This no longer applies in 2023 because the rush had simply shifted to other nearby bays. Instead, other measures were taken for the two bays:

Yellow lines: They indicate a parking ban – unlike in Italy, where different traffic rules apply.

They indicate a parking ban – unlike in Italy, where different traffic rules apply. Bollard: They were placed in dangerous places.

They were placed in dangerous places. One police officer per day: He controls access and can block it if the crowds are too large.

However, the measures would not have a major impact. Wrongly parked cars and blocked streets cause problems for the residents. Last but not least, leftover rubbish causes resentment. Will the other planned measures bring an improvement? As the Majorca newspaper informed, from June 15, a parking attendant and a private security company are to do their part to get the car chaos in the bays under control.

In Italy, on the other hand, they often take a little harder action against mass tourism. Stricter rules apply on popular beaches. Tourists now have to pay entrance fees, for example. (mbr)