Of: Tanya Banner

A light phenomenon in the sky over San Diego occupies the people. What are the reddish lights? An expert has an idea.

San Diego – Strange lights in the sky that viewers can’t explain keep popping up. The current case took place in southern California, in San Diego. There, several people discovered two reddish points of light in the sky, which at first seemed coupled – like the headlights of a car, for example. On video, it looks as if the points of light that were hovering above the horizon suddenly fall down.

So far it is unclear what it is about. When asked, Hansjürgen Köhler from the Cenap UFO reporting center in the Odenwald expresses an assumption: “In the USA there is constant guesswork, caused by sporting events where the balls are sometimes brought into the stadium at evening events by parachutists with fireworks. Looks spectacular and then at a greater distance there is guesswork and UFO alerts.”

Mysterious light phenomena over California: viewers are irritated

In the past year 611 alleged UFOs were reported to Cenap. In most cases, they turned out to be satellites (often called SpaceX’s “Starlink” satellites). Stars, planets (such as the bright planets Venus and Jupiter), and fireballs are also commonly reported. Other candidates that can explain supposed “alien” sightings in the sky include hot air balloons, other balloons such as weather or foil balloons, drones or laser beams from discos. A nearby airport or military base can also be responsible for mysterious lights in the sky, just as rocket launches or rocket launches can cause strange light phenomena.

Strange light phenomena in the sky can sometimes have a very simple explanation. In this case, the planets are Saturn (top white dot) and Jupiter (bottom white dot, the smaller dots are moons of Jupiter), and an airplane. (Archive image) © imago/ZUMA Wire

Astronomers from Ukraine recently described in a study that they had sighted UFOs over the capital Kyiv. “We see them everywhere,” says the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed. In their report, the researchers do not go into detail as to what the UFOs over Ukraine could be. However, given the Ukraine war, it is possible that some of the unidentified objects over Kyiv are foreign observation technology or military ones technology acts.

UFOs are always a topic in the USA

UFOs are a topic again and again in the USA. Former US President Barack Obama recently drew attention to the fact that there are “objects we don’t know what they are”. A NASA-Astronaut is sure: “Aliens really exist – and they have already visited us.” (tab)