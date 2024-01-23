After decades, there is suddenly a group of local residents complaining about Laguna Seca.

Living near a highway, airport or circuit means at least one thing: noise. If all goes well, you should do thorough research before you buy or rent a house somewhere. You don't have to complain afterwards.

Laguna Seca Raceway

But then you don't know residents of the United States of America. Because finding something wrong means: suing that bite! That brings us to the beautiful circuit of Laguna Seca. Located in Monterey, California. I've driven past it once but never driven OVER it. Nevertheless, this is one of my favorite circuits in the world. The location, the bends. Man, I definitely need to bang on about that one more time.

Perhaps I should hurry, because a group of local residents have filed a complaint due to noise pollution. The circuit has been around since 1957 and has been operational as a professional race track for decades. As a union they form the Highway 68 Coalition and they believe that the circuit does not respect the set noise standards. The track would also generate too much traffic on the surrounding roads, for example due to an event.

The lawsuit

Will the judge go along with the complaints from the Highway 68 Coalition? That chance is small. Firstly, the circuit has a long history. As a result, everyone in the area knows what Laguna Seca means and that this is not the quietest part of California.

Secondly, the circuit generates a good living for the environment. The circuit attracts tourists and day trippers. They spend money in the environment from which the community benefits.

In short, I expect this to be a storm in a teacup. A number of officials will look into this and at most a settlement will be reached if things are really not right. Or I'm wrong and this is the end of Laguna Seca. Let's hope not, because I really want to drive it around. Real. (via SFGate)

Photo: Mercedes-AMG crashes over Laguna Seca

This article Local residents complain about noise from historic circuit first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

