Home page World

From: Anika Zuschke

Split

Local residents have feared for their health since a train laden with toxic chemicals derailed and burst into flames in Ohio.

East Palestine – In early February, a freight train loaded with chemicals derailed near the small US town of East Palestine. Since then, concerns about the health consequences of the accident have been growing among the almost 5,000 residents of the community – some are already complaining about headaches and irritated eyes. However, officials repeatedly emphasize that the toxic substances no longer pose a health risk.

Ohio train derails carrying toxic chemicals – huge plume of smoke over East Palestine

The freight train derailed and burst into flames near the city of East Palestine on the evening of February 3rd. As a result, a gigantic cloud of smoke rose above the town in the US state of Ohio. The community and its residents had to be temporarily evacuated.

What made the accident all the more dramatic: 20 of the train’s 141 wagons contained highly flammable hazardous substances and toxic chemicals. To prevent an unforeseen explosion, the authorities “controlled” burned down the wagons a few days after the derailment. According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, “toxic and potentially deadly substances” were released into the air. In a statement, DeWine admitted the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung according to it was known in the middle of last week that the substances no longer pose a risk.

After a freight train accident in the USA with toxic chemicals, local residents are now complaining about health problems. © Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa

Train carrying chemicals derails: residents in East Palestine are growing concerned about health consequences

The director of the US environmental agency “EPA” has already tried to calm people down during a site visit. “We are helping local authorities determine the impact of the accident and making sure there is no impact on drinking water supplies,” Michael Regan said German Press Agency (dpa). In the course of this, both the water and the air are regularly tested for dangerous pollutants.

This incident understandably shook this community to its core

In addition, the director of the agency emphasized that no traces of chemicals such as vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride were discovered during the examination of 480 houses. Vinyl chloride was contained in several of the wagons involved in the accident and can affect the cardiovascular system, the liver and the immune system. When the gas burns, hydrogen chloride is formed. In combination with moisture, hydrogen chloride is a strong irritant to the respiratory tract, eyes and skin. According to the University of Münster, symptoms of this can include sneezing, hoarseness, a feeling of suffocation and conjunctivitis. If inhaled, even fatal pulmonary edema is possible.

The chemical compound ethylhexyl acrylate is said to have been on board the train and in the derailed wagons. The chemical is considered a carcinogen and can also cause burns and irritation to the skin and eyes on contact.

Residents in East Palestine suffer from headaches, rashes and irritated eyes

In fact, residents of the small town of East Palestine have complained of health problems since the freight train accident, including headaches, irritated eyes and rashes. A family from the community complained in conversation with the Washington Post also about nausea and a pungent smell in the city, which is why they would leave the place for now. In addition, local residents reported dead fish and pets in the area after the train crash.

“The health and safety of the public is our top priority,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dpa. However, the local residents feel that the authorities have let them down and accuse them of an incomplete information policy. Meanwhile, the state’s disaster management agency is trying to placate residents — while local officials now fear rain could wash pollutants into local streams and rivers.

With regard to the smell in the city, the civil protection authority assures that this could be perceived; but that is because some of the pollutants released have a low odor threshold. These pollutants could therefore be smelled at levels well below what is considered dangerous. Whether that calms all residents remains questionable.