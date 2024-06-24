Home page World

There is no trace of Jay Slater (19). The young holidaymaker has disappeared in Tenerife. Now a local resident is talking about an ominous suspicion.

Tenerife – The search for 19-year-old Jay Slater is entering week two. Since Monday, June 17, the teenager has disappeared without a trace on the Canary Island of Tenerife. The 19-year-old had flown to Tenerife for the “New Rave Generation” music festival. There are now two updates on the case: A video of Slater from the club, a few hours before his disappearance, has surfaced. In addition, a resident of Tenerife has expressed a grim suspicion.

A desperate phone call to his girlfriend on Monday morning is the last trace of him. In addition to worrying about her son, Slater’s mother is currently having to deal with prank calls that make fun of her son’s disappearance.

Local resident concerned about Jay Slater’s disappearance in Tenerife: “It was not an accident”

The resident is Emily Maguire. The 38-year-old has lived on the Canary Island for five years and is also from Great Britain. She knows the area in western Tenerife where the 19-year-old was last located very well. She reported this to RTLShe fears, as she goes on to say, that the teenager’s disappearance was not an accident.

Jay Slater missing: Video of 19-year-old surfaced

Videos from Sunday evening (June 16), one day before he disappeared, have now been posted on the social media platform TikTok Jay Slater can also be seen in a club. Andy Watson confirmed to the British tabloid that it is him The Sun. Watson is Jay’s mother’s long-time partner.

The 19-year-old finally left the festival on Sunday evening with a group of people he had met there. They took him in a rental car to an unknown apartment in the west of Tenerife, far from his own accommodation. He planned to return there the next morning.

Young vacationer calls his girlfriend desperately in the morning: last sign of life from the 19-year-old

It is still completely unclear what happened next. On Monday morning (June 17), a bus was supposed to leave for his accommodation. Whether he missed it and then set off on his own is currently pure speculation. What exactly might have happened to him is the focus of the investigation.

Slater made a desperate call to his girlfriend that morning. In it, he said that he was lost, urgently needed water and that his cell phone battery was only one percent. BBCThen the contact was broken off.

Area quite dangerous: no orientation, no water, no battery

These three circumstances combined could have caused Jay Slater to get into trouble. Maguire tells RTLthat the area is definitely dangerous if you don’t know your way around and don’t have anything to drink or a cell phone with enough battery. Maguire doesn’t understand why the teenager would have set off aimlessly from the unknown apartment in the west of Tenerife without knowing exactly where he was going. Especially if he had caught the bus in time.

In another case on the Portuguese island of Madeira, there was also a missing person case. In April, the sad certainty was announced: A Walker found one of the bodies of a French couple who had also disappeared without a trace. (ful)