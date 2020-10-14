Aurélien Pradié, secretary general Les Républicains, deputy for Lot, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Wednesday October 14, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Aurélien Pradié, secretary general Les Républicains and deputy for Lot, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo “, Wednesday October 14, 2020. Local adjustments, monthly delinquency figures, teaching Arabic at school, lengthening of the legal period for resorting to abortion … He answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia .

Covid-19: “Local re-containment is impossible”

Before Emmanuel Macron’s speech, this Wednesday, October 14, Aurélien Pradié believes that“local re-containment is impossible”. “We must therefore find other solutions”, he explains. “Is curfew one ? I do not know. In any case, if it helps prevent the spread in very dense cities, why not “, judge the deputy LR of Lot.

“You measure the social consequences that a re-containment, including by sector, can have? The social life that we are transforming in our country, the consequences that this will have on the psychology of each other, that to me worry”, worries Auréien Pradié.



“Gérald Darmanin and Marlène Schiappa have a very pronounced taste for political spiel”

Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, and Marlène Schiappa, the Deputy Minister in charge of Citizenship, presented Tuesday, October 13 the first monthly figures of insecurity. For Aurélien Pradié, the two ministers “have a very strong taste for tweets, for blah-blah, for political spiel but not at all for action”.



“Gérald Darmanin is a good minister on Twitter and he is a very bad Minister of the Interior in deeds”, adds Secretary General Les Républicains, pointing in particular to a “explosion for three years of acts of violence, in particular against the police force”.

Learning Arabic at school: “It’s a mistake”

“Elementary school must be a neutral ground that gives everyone the chance to build themselves for tomorrow”, believes Aurélien Pradié, while Emmanuel Macron pleaded for “teach more Arabic language at school” to fight separatism.

“Primary school is the bedrock of secularism, the bedrock of the common good, of the Republic, it’s the moment when we do not stigmatize children. Offer the learning of the Arabic language to children in telling them: ‘You have distant origins which are linked to the Arabic language and therefore you are going to learn Arabic’, I think it is a mistake because it is not a way of pushing them to emancipation “, justifies the deputy.

Extension of the period of abortion: “a risk of trivialization” of abortion?

The National Assembly adopted at first reading the extension of the legal period of access to abortion from 12 to 14 weeks. “I have no complex in saying that the Veil law is one of the most beautiful and greatest laws of the Republic. And Simone Veil herself has always said that the act of abortion was not trivial and I think so deeply. I will always be an ardent defender of access to abortion. But I am worried about a form of trivialization of this act for women “, explains Aurélien Pradié.

“I am opposed to lengthening, because today we have all the tools, all the means that allow us to protect these women (…) I think that this tendency to gradually lengthen is a risk of trivialization which would be a mistake, no not for society but a fault for women “, considers the deputy LR.

Find the entire “8h30 franceinfo” of Wednesday October 14, 2020: