In Saxony-Anhalt, the sequence specified by the federal government for vaccination in the corona pandemic is said to have been violated.

In the Stendal district, more than 300 police officers have already received their vaccinations, as have the mayor of Halle, Bernd Wiegand (independent) and ten of his city councilors. The district administrator of Wittenberg, Jürgen Dannenberg, and his deputy are said to have already been vaccinated. Criticism came from the country’s health ministry.

Currently in Germany only people should be vaccinated who belong to the highest priority, as specified in the federal vaccination regulations. In addition to people over 80 years of age, residents in old people’s and nursing homes, there are nurses and medical staff who treat Covid-19 sufferers or patients who are at high risk of a severe course.

The vaccinations from Stendal first became known on Thursday. The district said it had carried out a field trial in January to test how many people outside of the vaccination centers can be vaccinated. Police officers were taken as test subjects: 320 of them received their vaccinations during the test in mid-January.

On Friday, the MDR reported that the district administrator of Wittenberg, Jürgen Dannenberg (Die Linke) and his deputy Jörg Hartmann (CDU) had been vaccinated – on December 26th – before the official vaccination start.

Dannenberg and the district could not be reached for comment on Saturday. The Ministry of Health confirmed that it had requested the districts of Stendal and Wittenberg for a written statement.

On Saturday, the mayor of Halle admitted that he had received an initial vaccination. In addition, ten councilors were vaccinated. The “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung” had previously reported. The mayor said he and his staff had been vaccinated from leftover doses.

With such residues, the vaccination team first tries to reach members of the first priority group. If this does not succeed, candidates for the so-called ad-hoc vaccination would be randomly selected from a pool of city employees, emergency services and medical specialists. So far, 585 people in Halle have been vaccinated with leftover doses, Wiegand said.

The vaccination team called him on January 17th and vaccinated him in a hospital. Previously, he had made sure several times that no hospital employee was available for a spontaneous vaccination at the time, said the mayor. Wiegand defended the approach and called it transparent. He had not announced his first vaccination, as this was a private matter.

No special contingents for police or politics

The state government criticized those responsible and asked them to explain themselves. “I have no understanding whatsoever if nationwide vaccination sequences are disregarded,” said Health Minister Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD) on Saturday. “That applies to Stendal, that applies to Wittenberg, that applies to Halle.”

You will first get a report, said Grimm-Benne. “But one thing is certain: Saxony-Anhalt receives vaccine from the federal government. And it is determined who should receive this in first priority. “And that’s just as well.”

The Magdeburg CDU member of the Bundestag Tino Sorge also criticized the approach. “We deliberately preferred the very old and risk groups in the Bundestag when prioritizing vaccinations,” tweeted Sorge on Saturday. “Current” exceptions “prove acceptance a disservice.” The FDP Halle then called on Wiegand to resign. (dpa)