Local policy Vantaa city councilor called for a neutral attitude to “China’s painful issues” – Greens cut off co-operation

In the opinion of the chair of the delegation group, the “reckless exit” of the delegate took the opportunity for cooperation. The Commissioner says that he resigned after considering the matter himself.

Vantaa Green Cooperation Commissioner Jenni Chen-Yen Vantaa Greens says in a press release sent on Sunday.

“After Chen-Ye’s ill-considered outcomes in recent days, we see no more opportunities for co-operation,” says Vantaa Green Council Chairman Anniina Kostilainen in the bulletin.

Chen-Ye resigned from the Vantaa Green Council Group on Sunday, the press release said. According to it, the Greens of Vantaa do not nominate Chen-Ye in the municipal elections and do not recommend that their member associations accept Chen-Ye as a member.

https://twitter.com/Vantaan_Vihreat/status/1358362733062856704

Accredited Chen-Ye said on Twitter that after considering the matter, he himself has decided to resign from the council group and continue as a non-attached delegate.

“I understand that I have placed my words rashly. I want to give the Greens peace to work, ”he writes in his tweet.

Cooperation behind the end is Chen-Yen’s post, which he published on Friday on his blog and Twitter. In the article, he noted that China’s human rights issues have been on the wallpaper, and he called for a neutral attitude towards “China’s painful issues”. Chen-Ye later removed the writings from public view.

China’s human rights issues have been on the wallpaper in recent days, for example, the prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) convicted of Chinese Uighur persecution On Twitter.

Read more: HS analysis: Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s tweet about rape of Uighurs is historically fierce criticism of China in Finnish

The writing provoked criticism both among the Greens and outside the party. For example, the Helsinki Vice-President of the Greens Fatim Diarra recalled on Twitter the Chinese Uighur persecution.

Chen-Ye was elected to Vantaa City Council in the 2017 elections from the Coalition Party list. Vantaa however, the Coalition dismissed him from his council group last spring when it emerged that he has served as vice chairman of a pro-China association affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.

At that time, the Coalition Party considered that the activities of the association were in conflict with the activities of the Coalition Party. Chen-Ye has since said she resigned from the association.

Chen-Ye continued on the council as an independent commissioner until the Greens took him to his own group last December. Kostilainen, chairman of the Vantaa Greens’ council group, said at the time that China had been in contact with Chen-Ye and that Chen-Ye regretted the choices he had made.