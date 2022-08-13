The Abarán Governing Board has agreed on a collaboration agreement for the integration of the Local Police and Civil Protection in the 112-Region of Murcia Emergency call service.

The initiative will make it possible to guarantee an adequate response and attention to the calls received, both on the telephone number 112 and on the telephone numbers of the Abarán City Council, and ensure a rapid, orderly and effective performance of the municipal services, as well as coordination with the other public emergency and/or emergency services.