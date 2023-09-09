And local press reports stated that the earthquake left 4 dead in the province of Ouarzazate, southeast of the country.

The local “Hespress” website said that the deaths occurred after homes collapsed on their residents, as a result of the strong earthquake that struck the region.

The source stated that “intervention operations are still continuing in the province of Ouarzazate in order to save the citizens, especially in the sites where landslides were recorded.”

Morocco witnessed a 7-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale on Friday night, which was felt by a large number of the Kingdom’s population.