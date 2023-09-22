Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Local stock markets increased their market gains and capital gains by more than 23 billion dirhams during this week’s trading, supported by strong gains in real estate sector stocks.

The market capitalization of listed stocks rose from 3.556 trillion dirhams at the end of last week to 3.579 trillion dirhams at the end of yesterday’s session, distributed by 2.882 trillion dirhams for stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market and 697.8 billion dirhams for stocks listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

Shares attracted liquidity during the week of about 8.5 billion dirhams, distributed by 5.6 billion dirhams in the Abu Dhabi market, and 2.8 billion dirhams in the Dubai market, and about two billion shares were traded through the implementation of about 120.4 thousand transactions. The Dubai market succeeded in reaching its highest levels in 8 years after rising this week by 3.1%, or the equivalent of 125 points, to close at 4168.55 points, with the real estate sector index rising by 7.4%, financials by 2.53%, industry by 2.45%, and services by 1.29%.

The FTSE Abu Dhabi General Market Index, “FADGI”, reached the level of 9849.41 points, while the “Fadex 15” index reached 9548.24 points, and the real estate sector index rose by about 5.35%, communications by 1.59%, industry by 1.11%, and energy by 0.96%. “International Holding” accounted for the largest share of trading in the Abu Dhabi market with about one billion dirhams, then “Alpha Dhabi” attracted about 618.6 million dirhams, followed by “Multiplay” and “Aldar” with about 572.5 million dirhams and 495.2 million dirhams, respectively.

In the Dubai market, “Emaar Properties” received the largest share of trades at 972.3 million dirhams, then “Emirates NBD” attracted 407.6 million dirhams, “Dubai Islamic” attracted 321.5 million dirhams, and “Emaar Development” 188 million dirhams.