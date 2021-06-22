The economic dynamics after the covid-19 pandemic will be radically modified, especially by the so-called green return, which will influence the way of generating and financing energy. This new era will require investments that translate into jobs; the countries that establish the necessary conditions to attract these investments may be the successful nations of this century. At Invest in Mexico, an organization that brings together the energy and economic development authorities of various entities in the country that seek to attract capital for regional energy projects, we work to create an environment that allows investment, giving certainty to those who entrust their money to the Mexican states, to achieve the sustainable economic and social growth that modern Mexico requires.

The state energy offices and agencies that participate in this initiative have established a strong commitment to join this trend, take advantage of the great potential of Mexico in terms of clean energy, promoting and promoting both investments in large-scale wind and photovoltaic parks, as well as the promotion of energy efficiency, distributed generation, electromobility, and automation, among others.

At Invest in Mexico we face the fulfillment of the emission reduction objectives set in the Paris Agreement, for which we are committed to strengthening the legal certainty of investments that allow us to move: to states, companies and society, towards the local and national energy transition.

The initiative seeks to be a facilitator between investors and entities. In this way, promote sustainable economic growth through job creation, technological development, improvement of legal frameworks to provide certainty and return to private capital, as well as generate social well-being with affordable and modern energy.

Invest in Mexico have a vision at the height of global challenges, so we seek the transition with decentralized energy systems, promoting decarbonization and through models that are promoted from the state framework.

An important sector for investment is transportation. According to the 2018 National Energy Balance, this industry is the main energy consumer, so our organization manages public policies and programs towards obtaining clean methods such as biofuels, green hydrogen or electromobility based on renewable generation.

Likewise, some entities promote the use of natural gas as the main energy source for the conversion of public vehicle parks, generating cost reduction and abatement of Greenhouse Gases (GHG).

Another industry that requires attracting capital is distributed generation, both for businesses and medium-sized companies and for high-consumption residential use, since they represent a growth of more than 3 percent per year. This sector represents an opportunity for local investment, which will also generate local jobs and significant savings for users.

The energy transition does not imply sacrificing well-being or energy availability for daily activities or putting the constant supply of energy at risk, on the contrary, it contributes to building a sustainable matrix that ensures energy supply, and even obtaining thermal and acoustic comfort. Some measures promoted by energy agencies and offices are:

1. Adaptation and technological improvement of to optimize decarbonization processes

2. Reduction of GHG emitted during work cycles.

3. Transition to renewable sources of energy.

4. Use of passive efficiency tools, such as bioclimatic architecture.

5. Development of community energy systems with renewable resources and eco-technologies, among others.

Measures of this nature require not only the intention of the State but also private investment supported by measures of legal certainty.

The states that participate in Invest in Mexico believe that it is necessary to think globally, but it is imponderable to act for the regional benefit; because each federative entity knows the real needs of its citizens. The energy transition is not just a challenge, but an opportunity for all Mexicans.

Marie Antoinette Gomez *

* María Antonieta Gómez is in charge of Dispatch at the Tamaulipas Energy Commission (CETAM) and a member of the InvestInMX energy group