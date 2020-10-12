After almost two months without local infections in China, a new cluster has now been discovered in Qingdao. Millions of tourists were just there.

BEIJING taz | For almost two months, the People’s Republic of China appeared to have left the virus pandemic behind: The few corona cases that the health authority in Beijing recorded came exclusively from foreigners.

But now the virus has returned to China. In the east Chinese coastal city of Qingdao, known for its art of brewing beer, sandy beaches and a picturesque old town with German colonial buildings, at least 19 people have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 – including a taxi driver who may have passed the virus on to many other people .

What would be negligibly low numbers in most countries of the world triggers panic among the authorities in the People’s Republic: After all, the People’s Republic’s epidemiological strategy since March has been not to flatten the growth curve, but to reduce it to zero.

President Xi Jinping has repeatedly made victory over the virus a top priority. Within the population, this success supports the position of the Communist Party. And he should also cover up critical questions about how to deal with the virus during the outbreak in Wuhan in front of the international community.

Millions of tests in a very short time

As in Wuhan before, all nine million residents of Qingdao will now be tested for the virus within a week. With this drastic measure, the authorities can prevent a cross-city lockdown at the same time. So far, only the apartment houses of the city residents who tested positive have been cordoned off.

In this way, China has been able to contain all local infection clusters at an early stage since the end of March without large parts of the country being affected. This time, however, over 600 million Chinese traveled across the country during the national holidays in the first week of October, mainly to visit their families. The city of Qingdao alone recorded around 4.4 million visitors. There is therefore a risk that the virus has already been introduced into other provinces.

Many Chinese are now reporting on social media that they have canceled their planned trips to Qingdao. The debate also focused on whether the domestic authorities had overlooked certain loopholes in handling imported cases.

The system is one of the strictest in the world: Despite several negative corona tests, travelers have to go through the quarantine in a state-assigned hotel room that is guarded around the clock. So far, the government has always emphasized that new virus cases came from abroad – either through illegal cross-border commuters or even via imported seafood.

Such information cannot be independently verified. The official statistics should also be viewed with a certain amount of skepticism. Most observers rate them as a rough gauge. But even as such, the numbers in the country with the largest population in the world are extremely impressive: So far, the Chinese authorities have counted almost 85,600 cases of infection and 4,634 deaths.