Local Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli attack on apartment building

An Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in the Lebanese city of Naqoura has killed a local Hezbollah leader. That reports Al Jazeera. It is said to be Hussein Yazbek, who was killed in the attack along with three of his bodyguards.

Earlier in the day, three Hezbollah fighters were killed elsewhere in southern Lebanon in an attack on a house in the village of Markaba. Elsewhere in the south, two Hezbollah fighters were killed, also by Israeli shelling.

Following the death of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in an Israeli drone strike in a suburb of Beirut, tensions between Israel and the Lebanese-based militia Hezbollah have increased further. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday he would avenge al-Arouri's death.