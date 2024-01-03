Local Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli attack on apartment building
An Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in the Lebanese city of Naqoura has killed a local Hezbollah leader. That reports Al Jazeera. It is said to be Hussein Yazbek, who was killed in the attack along with three of his bodyguards.
Earlier in the day, three Hezbollah fighters were killed elsewhere in southern Lebanon in an attack on a house in the village of Markaba. Elsewhere in the south, two Hezbollah fighters were killed, also by Israeli shelling.
Following the death of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in an Israeli drone strike in a suburb of Beirut, tensions between Israel and the Lebanese-based militia Hezbollah have increased further. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday he would avenge al-Arouri's death.
'At least thirty dead in Israeli air strikes'
At least thirty people were killed in the central and southern parts of Gaza on Wednesday evening local time. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa. At least twenty victims are said to have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the city of Khan Younis.
Four people were killed in the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, as well as in Deir el-Bahah. Two people were killed in the Nuseirat refugee camp. The death toll is expected to rise, because an unknown number of victims were also reported to have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the north of Gaza.
Welcome to this blog
In this blog, NRC follows the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip and the developments related to it. Read our previous blog here.
#Local #Hezbollah #leader #killed #Israeli #attack #apartment #building
Leave a Reply