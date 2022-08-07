Genoa – Three seats and at least a dozen suitors: the waltz of the armchairs has already started which, at least for the moment, involves three Ligurian ASLs, but surprises within one or two months are not excluded. Let’s start from the far west where the new general manager Filippo Maria Stucchi will take office on 4 September, coming from the Regional Emergency Agency of Lombardy (Areu) and appointed ten days ago by the president Toti in place of the Piedmontese Silvio Falco who resigned in June due to disputes over the management and privatization of the Bordighera hospital. It is likely that Stucchi decides to bring a trusted medical director with him and in any case the skipper director Michele Orlando, now in Alisa, who has been worried about his future from his holidays in Corsica, would be willing to rush back. In Genoa he is fine, he moves on a scooter, but in recent months he has said several times that he would like to return to Sanremo.

Among other things, another place is free: the current health director Mauro Maccari leaves the Asl 1 Imperiese who had been appointed by Falco last year; he too wants to get closer to home: hence the rumors that indicate him to ASL 5 in place of Franca Martelli, formerly of San Martino, who will retire, are more and more frequent. For a few weeks, the health director of Asl 4 Francesco Orlandini has already officially retired and, apparently, would like to leave the scene. For days the name of Cristina Giordano has been circulating with insistence, now in Alisa and former social and health director of Asl 4 where she had had several disputes with doctors and representatives of the territory. On her side you have the support of some representatives of the center even if you do not seem to be in complete harmony with the general manager Paolo Petralia who would like to persuade Orlandini to stay. It is difficult, despite the talk about it, that Gianni Andreoli, now in Alisa, who is highly esteemed by the general managers of the ASL and hospitals, returns to work at ASL 4.

Ruffoni in the direction of Alisa’s emergency

Prestige and responsibility assignment to Alisa for Silvano Ruffoni. A promotion for the emergency doctor who for years was Francesco Bermano’s deputy in the control room of 118: always on the front line during major emergencies from the floods on the Morandi bridge, Ruffoni has always had the esteem of all the institutions for its great organizational skills and management of health problems in Genoa and Liguria. In the coming weeks he will leave San Martino, where he continued to have a leading role at 118, to move to Alisa: from the headquarters in Piazza della Vittoria he will be responsible for coordinating the health emergency throughout the Ligurian territory. In recent months there was also talk of him for a job far from Genoa, but Ruffoni preferred not to leave home.