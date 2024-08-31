Ciudad Juarez.– Citizen groups on this border announced their participation in the national mobilization planned to support the reduction of the working day to 40 hours this Sunday, September 1.

According to the agenda of mobilizations, in Juárez the meeting is at 10:00 in the morning at the monument to Benito Juárez; at the same time as in other cities in the country.

The calendar also includes the city of Chihuahua with a rally at the Pancho Villa roundabout, as well as 30 other cities in the country.

A similar event was held last February, which included a march from the Benito Juárez monument to the City Hall in the city center. However, on that occasion, fewer than 100 Juarez workers participated.

This reform to the working day involved a change from 48 to 40 hours per week. It sought to reform Article 123 of the Constitution on labour matters to provide workers with two days of rest per week.

Last year, the reform to the Federal Labor Law sought to give workers fewer working hours and more mandatory rest days, moving from a 48-hour workday to a 40-hour workday.

A total of 10 organizations, including the Telephone Workers’ Union, the Miners’ Union, the Metro Workers’ Union, the Revolutionary Confederation of Workers and Peasants (CROC) and the Regional Mexican Workers’ Confederation (CROM), formed the General Association of Workers of Mexico, which aims to have an institutional rapprochement with the Government. (Pavel Juárez / El Diario)