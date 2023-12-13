Thursday, December 14, 2023, 00:21



It is undeniable that local entities are the administrations that are closest to the problems and needs of citizens. These government structures organize the neighborhoods where we live, the security and maintenance of public areas, the water supply and public lighting plus the organization of traffic on urban roads, among other functions, with the clear objective of making life that we share in community is more pleasant.

All these services require two essential factors. The first of them is the contribution of resources by citizens to be able to carry them out. The second is the intelligent management of these resources by the Administration.

With the aim of putting on the table their complicated structure, their management and the challenges they face, LA VERDAD and Suma organized an informative breakfast this Tuesday at the Hotel Palacio Tudemir in Orihuela.

The meeting, which was moderated by LA VERDAD correspondent in Vega Baja, Jesús Nicolás, was attended by José Antonio Belso, director of Suma; María del Mar Sáez Martínez, second vice president of General Administration and Finance of the Provincial Council of Alicante and councilor of Pilar de la Horadada and Juan Benito Gallego, doctor of Financial and Tax Law and deputy director of the Fiscal Master of the University of the Miguel Hernández University, which is sponsored by Suma.

The imposition of inappropriate powers causes councils to depend on the increase in their rates to meet the costs of services.

Among the questions raised during this day, the interest in debating whether the municipalities of the Vega Baja del Segura region are financed correctly prevailed; whether this contribution is proportional to the services offered by the councils and whether the sources of subsidy are adapted to the current functioning of local governments.

Change of direction in municipal management



During recent years, municipal administrations have had to face various adverse situations, such as the Covid pandemic plus inflation, which have put the economic stability of society on the ropes. This has often meant a dichotomy for local governments, which have been forced to balance the need to access benefits to meet these needs on one side of the scale and, on the other end, the pressure to obtain the necessary subsidies to meet these needs. carry out all those projects.

To face these challenges, councils draw from various sources of income such as municipal taxes, citizen taxes and transfers from higher government entities. From Suma, the main income generator for the municipalities of the province of Alicante, José Antonio Belso focuses on the need to redesign the budget allocation system of public administrations. “There is a growing need for resources in the councils and to a large extent that need is determined by the assumption of inappropriate powers that they have to finance, even though they are not within their own usual powers,” explains Belso. This problem, points out the director of Suma, is worse in the case of municipalities with a population of less than 20,000 inhabitants.

These municipalities, he points out, have much higher financing deficits than the town councils of large towns because they are not capable of generating as much income from their taxes. In addition, these administrations have to face 10% more current spending, which means they have many more problems when closing their budgets. In this sense, Belso indicates that the Alicante Provincial Council “has a key role in designing tools that allow the financing needs of these municipalities to be more bearable.”

For her part, the second vice president of General Administration and Finance of the Alicante Provincial Council, María del Mar Sáez Martínez, also echoes José Antonio Belso's claim about the need to review the imposition of inappropriate powers.

«The main problem derived from these powers is that they generally affect basic services. The City Councils cannot afford to lose this benefit to the detriment of their citizens, so they end up assuming them,” explains María del Mar Sáez.

It is at this point, he adds, “we find ourselves with the enormous difficulty that most of these services are not 100% subsidized by the competent administration, so it is the municipality itself that has to bear that expense and this In the end it is reflected on the citizen through the increase in taxes and fees.

The deputy director of the Fiscal Master that Suma sponsors at the Miguel Hernández University, Juan Benito Gallego, highlights the importance of citizens understanding that these economic measures by city councils are directly due to the need to obtain resources to keep public services active.

«Article 31.2 of the Spanish Constitution indicates that an equitable allocation of public resources must be made. These resources are limited, so we must be efficient and rationalize spending by seeking coordination measures with other administrations and even with private companies,” says Benito.

Effective solutions



From Suma they point out that inflation and interest rates are weighing down and mortgaging municipal budgets, which has caused municipalities to be quite prudent both when estimating income and when working on expenses.

To alleviate this situation, the councils are influencing the increase in income through reviews of the urban waste rate and the elimination of IBI bonuses, among others.

To contribute to this, Suma has made available to many administrations a program for the elimination of fraud due to omissions in the Real Estate Tax (IBI) with the aim of improving for the coming years.

“The financial panorama is becoming more complicated every day and this forces us to review new budget figures that promote an increase in local income,” emphasizes Belso.

José Antonio Belso

Director of Suma «The way the financial reform is planned, it is not feasible for it to go ahead»

One of the issues that most concerns experts in local budget allocation and management is the need for a reform of the financing of autonomous communities and municipalities, as well as the complexity it entails.

José Antonio Belso points out that, as the reform is being managed today, the financing system is “unviable to move forward.”

“It is being projected as a fencing duel between presidents from different communities, where what we aspire to is for the one opposite to lose, and as long as the system continues to be proposed in this way it will be difficult to reform,” highlights José Antonio Belso.

In this sense, the director of Suma indicates that the only way to undertake a complete and effective reform of the financing of the autonomous communities and municipalities is to “open the prism, redefine the map of powers, include local financing and open a much larger debate about profits and losses between the different territories involved.

Maria del Mar Saez

Second Vice President of General Administration and Finance of the Alicante Provincial Council and councilor of Pilar de la Horadada «It is necessary to find a balance between investment and benefit for the citizen»

Managing the economic budget of a council is not a trivial task. María del Mar Sáez experiences this situation from within two of the parties involved in this process: the Alicante Provincial Council and the Pilar de la Horadada City Council.

That is why, from her position, María del Mar Sáez points out the importance of seeking financing that represents an economic injection in the municipality, without ever leaving aside the demands of citizens and the good quality of public services.

«When we are in a situation of economic and social crisis, the right balance is sought between an investment that tends to the efficiency of the service and that this results in a benefit for the citizen. In a city council we work to prioritize these investments and ensure that in the service provided to the citizen all of his needs are covered,” says Sáez.

Juan Benito Gallego

Doctor in Financial and Tax Law and deputy director of the Tax Master's Degree at the Miguel Hernández University «The financing and needs of tourist municipalities must be reviewed»

One of the key points of the meeting resided in the debate on the incorporation of the so-called “tourist tax”, as well as the difficulties faced by the tourist municipalities of the region.

«There is the case of town councils that are not considered large municipalities due to the number of regular inhabitants, but that at certain times of the year increase their population. By not obtaining this distinction, they do not have access to certain privileges and have to face numerous expenses, which means a lack of financing and saturation of public resources,” highlights Juan Benito Gallego.

To this day, he regrets, the law does not contemplate this specific peculiarity that occurs in many municipalities in our area, such as Pilar de la Horadada, which during the summer season sees its population go from 20,000 to 100,000 people. “That is a crucial question that should be analyzed by the state legislator when a new local financing system is proposed.”