The Adriatic beach in Vodice is already covered with towels in the morning. Locals and tourists are fighting fiercely for the best spots.

Vodice – It is annoying not only for those looking for a place on the beach themselves, but also for the locals when all the spots are already taken with towels. A video taken by a woman near Vodice in Croatia shows a beach on the Adriatic Sea littered with towels.

Adriatic beach completely full of towels from 8 a.m. – no chance of getting a spot

The woman had taken the video during her morning walk at 8 a.m. Not only is the sand covered with towels, but the entire walkway that separates the beach from the road is blocked so that you have to step on or over the towels. They are secured with stones to prevent them from blowing away. Apart from the towels, the beach is almost empty, the guests are probably still having breakfast at the hotel.

“Look, we all want tourists here. We all want them to spend money, but does that make sense?” asks the Croatian woman. “That there is no place where you can come and lie down at 8.30 a.m.,” she complains. But pool loungers are also regularly blocked with a towel.

“All I’m saying is that the Austrian and German tourists are mad like dogs. I’m the only one here who speaks German and they’re asking me to do something. It’s a disaster!” she says as she stumbles across the blocked beach. In the comments below the video, several people responded with the same advice – to take the towels and throw them in the nearest trash can. One TikToker uses a life hack to create more space on the beach using potato chips.

Locals condemn the behavior of tourists: “You just take the towel and throw it away”

“The place is public, you just take the towel and throw it away,” advises one commenter. “You collect all the towels, put them in a big pile at the end of the beach and let them rummage around all day until they find theirs,” suggests another.

The comments are often marked by horror at the bizarre situation. “What beach? They’re already lying on the concrete,” remarks one commentator. “I would never swim in places like that, where you’re packed like sardines. Disgusting,” says another vacationer.

But most tourists find the alternatives too expensive: “If a deck chair and a parasol didn’t cost 30 euros. Maybe they would hire a few more people.” A holiday resort in Greece charges up to 60 euros for a spot with a parasol. (No)